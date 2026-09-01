Saudi Arabia requires eligible travellers to follow a specific four-step process to obtain a visa on arrival at the airport

The visa fee for arrivals is 402.21 SAR, payable only by credit card at the immigration counter

Saudi authorities recommend applying for an e-Visa online before departure to cut waiting time at the airport

Saudi Arabia has outlined four steps that eligible travellers must follow to obtain a visa on arrival at a Saudi airport.

Giving that visitors holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas a pathway to enter the kingdom without prior arrangements.

Saudi Arabia visa on arrival gives eligible travellers entry with valid US, UK, or Schengen visas. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Procedure on arrival

1. Present your passport and your valid visa (US/UK/Schengen) at the immigration counter

2. Pay the visa fee (402.21 SAR) by credit card

3. Your visa is stamped in your passport

4. Quick procedure: 15 to 30 minutes on average

How the visa on arrival process works

According to Saudi Arabia government, on reaching the airport, travellers must go directly to the immigration counter and present their passport alongside a valid US, UK, or Schengen visa.

This is the first step in the process and determines whether the traveller qualifies for the on-arrival service.

The second step requires payment of the visa fee, which stands at 402.21 Saudi riyals. Saudi authorities accept only credit card payments at the counter, so travellers without one will be unable to complete the process.

Once the fee is confirmed, immigration officers stamp the visa directly into the traveller's passport. The Saudi government says the entire procedure takes between 15 and 30 minutes on average, making it a relatively quick process for eligible arrivals.

Online application recommended before travel

Despite the availability of the on-arrival option, the Saudi government advises all eligible travellers to apply for an e-Visa before leaving their home country. Completing the application online in advance removes the need to queue at the immigration counter and reduces waiting time on arrival.

The e-Visa route is presented as the more convenient alternative, particularly for travellers arriving during peak periods when immigration counters may be busier. The on-arrival process remains available as an option, but authorities clearly favour pre-departure applications to ease airport congestion.

Travellers planning a trip to Saudi Arabia should confirm their eligibility based on the visa they currently hold before assuming they qualify for either route.

Source: Legit.ng