CBN plans to introduce a comprehensive regulatory rulebook in 2027 to improve transparency and certainty across Nigeria’s financial sector

Clearer supervisory standards could strengthen banks’ compliance, risk management, governance and accountability

The framework could boost confidence for businesses, investors and banking customers, depending on its provisions and enforcement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive regulatory rulebook in 2027 as part of efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability and confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso disclosed that the proposed framework would provide clearer regulatory requirements and supervisory standards for financial institutions, reducing uncertainty and promoting consistency across the banking sector.

CBN to introduce new rulebook in 2027 as Nigerian banking system prepares for a new phase Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

The initiative represents another step in the apex bank’s broader financial sector reforms aimed at building a more resilient, transparent and professionally managed financial ecosystem, according to Leadership.

CBN moves to strengthen regulatory transparency

Cardoso explained that regulatory decisions must be guided by clearly defined rules, sound analysis and consistent implementation to strengthen confidence among financial institutions and other market participants.

He noted that the proposed rulebook would make regulatory requirements more accessible while providing financial institutions with greater certainty regarding their obligations.

The framework is expected to help address uncertainties surrounding regulatory compliance and improve the relationship between the apex bank and the institutions under its supervision.

A more predictable regulatory environment could also enable banks and other financial service providers to make better-informed operational and investment decisions.

Banks to face clearer supervisory standards

The planned regulatory framework is expected to provide financial institutions with a clearer understanding of the CBN’s supervisory expectations.

By consolidating regulatory requirements into an accessible framework, the apex bank could reduce inconsistencies in compliance interpretation and strengthen accountability across the industry.

For banks and other regulated institutions, clearer guidelines could also improve internal compliance processes, risk management and corporate governance.

However, the specific provisions of the proposed rulebook, including its implementation timeline and detailed compliance requirements, were not disclosed in Cardoso’s remarks.

Cardoso tasks financial institutions with reforms

The Nation reports that beyond introducing new regulations, the CBN governor emphasised the importance of financial institutions strengthening their internal operational capabilities and professional standards.

He explained that the sustainability of ongoing reforms would depend significantly on the willingness of industry operators to improve their practices and institutional structures.

This means financial institutions must move beyond meeting basic regulatory requirements and develop stronger governance systems, effective risk management mechanisms and a culture of accountability.

The governor maintained that regulatory reforms would achieve lasting results only when they become embedded in the daily operations of financial institutions and the functioning of financial markets.

What the new framework could mean for Nigerians

Although the proposed rulebook primarily targets financial institutions, its implementation could have broader implications for businesses, investors and banking customers.

Greater regulatory clarity could encourage more responsible financial practices, improve institutional stability and strengthen public confidence in the banking system.

Businesses could also benefit from a more predictable financial environment, particularly when accessing banking services and planning long-term investments.

CBN announces new changes in the Nigerian banking and financial landscape in 2027. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

For ordinary Nigerians, stronger regulatory oversight could contribute to improved service delivery and greater confidence in financial institutions.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of the proposed framework will depend on its provisions, consistent enforcement and the commitment of financial institutions to implementing the reforms.

The initiative signals the CBN’s intention to build a financial system where transparency, institutional discipline and regulatory certainty underpin sustainable growth.

CBN issues new customer payment data storage rules

Legit.ng previously reported that the CBN has issued fresh guidelines clarifying how commercial banks, fintech companies and other payment service providers must store, process and manage customers' transaction data.

The directive affects financial institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, OPay, PalmPay and other operators regulated by the apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng