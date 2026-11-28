14 minutes ago by Nurudeen Lawal

Slow Turnout as INEC Holds Mock Accreditation in Kaduna

INEC officials were absent at polling units 031 and 032 in Ungwan Boro, Sabon Tasha ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as of 9:29am, according to a Channels TV report.

The exercise was due to begin at 8:30 a.m., meaning officials were more than an hour late by the time this report was filed. No INEC personnel had arrived at the two polling units, and no voters were present at either location.

The only personnel observed on the ground were three officers of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Their presence alone raised concerns about the level of coordination and public awareness surrounding the exercise.

The scene in Chikun LGA stood in contrast to INEC's earlier public assurances of full readiness for the mock election. The commission had presented the exercise as a key step in preparing its systems and personnel for the general elections scheduled for 2027.

The absence of both officials and voters at the two polling units raised questions about how effectively INEC communicated the exercise to residents, and whether the commission's field deployment matched its stated level of preparation.