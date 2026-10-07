Saudi Arabia's Citizenship System outlines five legal paths that allow foreign nationals and residents to become citizens of the kingdom

The routes range from birth through a Saudi father to naturalisation after a decade of residency, each with distinct language and documentation requirements

Royal decree remains the most discretionary route, reserved for individuals with exceptional talents or merit, with no fixed timeframe for approval

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship through five distinct legal routes under its national Citizenship System.

Each path carrying specific eligibility conditions, waiting periods, and requirements around language proficiency and renunciation of a previous nationality.

Saudi Arabia citizenship offers five legal pathways, including birth, marriage, naturalisation, maternal descent, and royal decree. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies and on what grounds

The first and most straightforward route is birth from a Saudi father. Children born to a Saudi father, whether sons or daughters, acquire citizenship from birth. This route requires neither Arabic language proficiency nor the surrender of any other nationality, as citizenship is conferred automatically by descent.

Children born to a Saudi mother and a non-Saudi father follow a different path. They may apply for citizenship only after turning 18, and they must demonstrate conversational Arabic and formally renounce their previous citizenship before the application can proceed.

Foreign women who marry Saudi citizens become eligible to apply after five years of marriage. They are expected to have a conversational level of Arabic and to give up their original nationality as part of the process.

The naturalisation route applies to foreign nationals who have lived in Saudi Arabia for a continuous period of at least 10 years. This is the most demanding path in terms of language, requiring full Arabic proficiency, and applicants must also renounce their previous citizenship.

Royal decree and exceptional cases

The fifth route is citizenship by royal decree, which is extended at the discretion of the Saudi leadership to individuals of exceptional talent or outstanding merit. There is no fixed residency period attached to this route, and each case is assessed individually. Like most other paths, it requires renunciation of a previous nationality.

In practice, the cases that receive approval tend to be anchored in clear family ties to Saudi nationals or in professional distinction that meets the standard required for a royal decree.

The citizenship system as a whole reflects a cautious approach to nationality, with most routes involving long waiting periods and strict conditions.

10 rights available to residency holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has officially outlined 10 rights and privileges available to foreigners who hold Premium Residency permits, giving a clearer picture of what the status offers in the kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng