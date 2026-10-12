Minister of Works David Umahi revealed President Tinubu's decision to align the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway with the existing East-West Road

Umahi said sections of the East-West Road will be raised by two metres above current flood levels to tackle climate change threats

The minister disclosed that the corridor stretch from Ondo to Edo State spans about 104 kilometres, including a 45-kilometre bypass around Benin

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Minister of Works David Umahi has said President Bola Tinubu's move to merge the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project with the existing East-West Road was driven by the need to tackle climate change and build a more durable transport corridor.

Umahi described President Tinubu's decision as one he personally welcomed.

According to the minister, rather than constructing a completely new coastal alignment from the Ondo end through Edo State, the Federal Government would instead upgrade the East-West Road that already exists along that stretch.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he stated while speaking on the revised approach to the highway project,

"Mr President, you know, last week, made a very wonderful decision. And that is to say, from the end of Ondo, going into Edo, that in fact, we do not need a new alliance. Past the coastal highway, through the existing East-West route, which was one of my happiest days," Umahi said.

East-West road to be raised above flood level

The minister explained that the East-West Road, built several decades ago, was no longer adequate for current environmental conditions and would require significant strengthening.

A key component of the upgrade involves lifting sections of the road by two metres in multiple locations, placing them above the present flood level and preparing the infrastructure for future climate impacts.

"And that's very beautiful, because we now have to raise the east-west route, you know, in many locations, by two metres, so that it will be above the present flood level, and then also express the expectancy of climate change," he said.

Benin bypass critical part of the route

Umahi also drew attention to a planned bypass as a central feature of the revised corridor. He put the total distance from the end of Ondo State to the end of Edo State at roughly 104 kilometres, with 45 kilometres of that distance covered by the bypass.

The minister said the bypass around a challenging section of the route was the most practical solution for navigating through the area.

"If you are aware of the Benin bypass, you will give kudos to Mr President, because that's the only solution we find to pass through the open centre of Benin," Umahi said.

He also praised the governors along the corridor for their cooperation with the Federal Government, saying their support was essential to the success of the infrastructure drive.

Umahi added that the overall goal of the revised plan was to improve connectivity along the coastal corridor while ensuring the road could withstand the long-term effects of environmental changes.

Atiku blows hot over Lagos-Calabar highway route change

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar's campaign council accused the Tinubu government of rerouting parts of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway without public accounting.

The former vice president raised concerns about intelligence suggesting a proposed loan of up to $20 billion linked to the coastal highway project.

Atiku's camp also alleged that some lawmakers were being pressured to approve the anticipated loan request ahead of any National Assembly vote.

Source: Legit.ng