WWE star Bronson Reed died at the age of 38, sending shockwaves through the global wrestling community

Fans began revisiting footage of Oba Femi throwing Reed off a stage at Crown Jewel on November 7

The Nigerian-born wrestler had not issued any public tribute as condolences continued to pour in

The wrestling world has been left in mourning following the reported death of WWE star Bronson Reed at the age of 38, with fans revisiting some of his most memorable moments in the ring, including his dramatic rivalry with Oba Femi.

However, Femi has yet to publicly address Reed's reported passing, at least in any widely reported statement or tribute, as tributes continue to emerge following the tragic news.

Nigerian-born WWE wrestler Oba Femi had not issued any public statement or tribute following the death of Bronson Reed. Photo by WWE

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian-born wrestler shared the ring with Reed in a memorable WWE moment at Crown Jewel on November 7, when he launched the Australian star off the entrance stage through tables in a dramatic segment that quickly became one of the talking points among wrestling fans.

Oba Femi's rivalry with Bronson Reed

Femi and Reed's confrontation at Crown Jewel drew considerable attention, with the former NXT Champion delivering a spectacular move that sent Reed crashing through tables below the stage, CNN reports.

The segment was part of WWE's scripted wrestling entertainment, but its dramatic nature has brought renewed attention to the footage following reports of Reed's death.

Fans have since revisited the clip, with some sharing the moment across social media platforms as they remember the late wrestler's career and his contribution to the sport.

The two wrestlers had been involved in a growing rivalry, making their on-screen confrontation even more memorable for WWE viewers.

Fans revisit the viral stage moment

Following news of Reed's reported death, footage of Femi throwing the WWE star off the stage began circulating again, attracting reactions from wrestling fans across different platforms.

The video has become one of the moments fans are revisiting as they reflect on Reed's career, his performances and the rivalries that defined his time in WWE.

While the dramatic footage has sparked renewed conversations, the wrestling segment was scripted and should not be confused with any confirmed connection to Reed's reported death.

WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed

WWE has also reportedly issued a statement following Reed's death, paying tribute to the wrestler and reflecting on his time with the organisation, ESPN reports.

Reed, who built a reputation for his powerful in-ring style and imposing presence, was one of the prominent names among WWE's heavyweight performers.

As tributes continue to emerge, fans are remembering his matches, signature moves and moments that helped him stand out during his wrestling career.

Femi's silence, meanwhile, has drawn attention because of their recent on-screen rivalry, although the absence of a public statement does not necessarily reflect his private reaction to the tragic news.

Fans defend Oba Femi after Reed's death

Legit.ng previously reported about WWE fans defending Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi after he faced online blame following Bronson Reed’s death.

Reed died weeks after suffering serious injuries during a scripted Crown Jewel segment, but WWE has not linked the incident to his death.

Source: Legit.ng