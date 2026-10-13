Pope Leo XIV entered the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome on Tuesday to have a nodule removed from his lung

The 71-year-old pontiff told worshippers in St. Peter's Square on Sunday that the growth was caught at a very early stage

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said the need for surgery came as a surprise to those close to the pope

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Pope Leo XIV was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome on Tuesday for surgery to remove a small growth from his lung, marking his first hospital stay since becoming pope.

Legit.ng reports that the 71-year-old pontiff informed the crowd at St. Peter's Square on Sunday, October 11, 2026, that doctors had found a nodule during routine tests.

Pope Leo said the mass had been caught "at a very early stage" and was "well-contained." A nodule is a dense tissue growth that is most often benign.

The operation was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Gemelli hospital, a private facility in northwest Rome with a long-standing link to the Vatican.

The building has a dedicated suite on its 10th floor reserved for popes. Pope John Paul II, who spent considerable time there, nicknamed it "Vatican three."

Leo has called off all public engagements through October 20, and Vatican officials said he is expected to need about a week to recover after the procedure.

What the surgery involves

As reported by CNN News, Dr. Matthew Triplette, medical director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program and a specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine, said procedures of this kind are typically straightforward.

"Surgeries to remove a nodule are usually minimally invasive with a low rate of complications," he said,

He added that patients generally spend a few days in hospital before completing their recovery at home.

The Vatican confirmed that Leo has no known underlying health conditions. He is reported to be physically active, regularly playing tennis and swimming.

Despite the upcoming surgery, he maintained a full schedule on Monday, attending a series of back-to-back meetings before joining a gathering of bishops and church leaders at the Vatican.

Vatican operations to continue

Church officials confirmed that day-to-day Vatican functions will not be disrupted during the pope's absence. Any matters requiring his personal signature, however, will be deferred until he is available.

Under Catholic Church law, the pope retains full papal authority even while unconscious or undergoing surgery, as no formal rules exist for transferring power during incapacitation. Both John Paul II and Pope Francis issued official communications during their respective hospital stays.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Italian media on Tuesday that the news had caught those around the pope off guard.

"We were all struck by the serenity with which the Pope announced this procedure," Parolin said. "We hope he can resolve this issue as soon as possible. We are confident, but naturally, we are supporting him with our prayers."

Parolin said he had spoken with Leo the previous evening.

"Am I worried? Yes, because I certainly didn't expect something like this," he said. "It is something that, thank God, was detected immediately. And normally, when these things are caught in time, they can be resolved."

News of the surgery drew well-wishes from Catholics around the world. Paul Kavulich, a pilgrim from the pope's hometown of Chicago who was visiting Rome with his daughter at the time, said:

"We're just hoping that his procedure is going to go well. And he's got God with him — no doubt about that."

Pope Leo breaks silence after Trump blasted him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pope Leo XIV firmly rejected criticism from President Donald Trump, declaring he has “no fear of the Trump administration”

The Pope vowed to continue speaking out against war, including the conflict involving Iran, stressing that his appeals for peace are rooted in Christian teaching.

Trump, meanwhile, accused the pontiff of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” escalating tensions between the Vatican and the White House.

Source: Legit.ng