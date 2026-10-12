Atiku Abubakar's campaign council accused the Tinubu government of rerouting parts of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway without public accounting

The former vice president raised concerns about intelligence suggesting a proposed loan of up to $20 billion linked to the coastal highway project

Atiku's camp also alleged that some lawmakers were being pressured to approve the anticipated loan request ahead of any National Assembly vote

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded that President Bola Tinubu publicly account for changes to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway route, disclose all related payments, and clarify whether the National Assembly is preparing a loan of up to US$20 billion.

The Former Vice President said the decision to reroute sections of the highway away from the coast raises questions the government has so far refused to answer publicly.

"When the route changes, the price must be opened": Atiku demands answers. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He asked who approved the original route, what was awarded, how much has been paid, and what happens to the difference if the scope of work has changed.

The demands came in a statement released and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, October 12, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

"When the route changes, the price must be opened. When the work changes, the payments must be explained," Atiku said. "Minister David Umahi should stop offering engineering explanations without the engineering documents. Publish the original studies. Publish the revised design. Let Nigerians see what this government knew and when it knew it."

Atiku raises alarm over alleged $20bn loan

Beyond the route change, Atiku said his camp had received intelligence about a proposed borrowing request of up to US$20 billion, reportedly connected to payments tied to the coastal highway and Hitech Construction Company. He called on Tinubu to address the matter directly.

"Is a US$20 billion request being prepared for the National Assembly? Is any part of that money meant for Hitech? What contract, what section of road and what certified work would justify the payment? Do not hide a contractor's bill inside a national borrowing request," Atiku said.

He added that intelligence also suggested some legislators were being pressured to pass the anticipated request quickly, with campaign funds allegedly being dangled or withheld as leverage.

Atiku called on the National Assembly leadership to investigate the claims and allow any threatened lawmakers to place the pressure on the record.

"Tinubu must explain whether his government is seeking approval on the strength of the project or trying to force it through with pressure on legislators. Nigerians deserve that answer before a single vote is taken," he said.

Publication of documents demanded

Atiku demanded the immediate release of the original feasibility and environmental studies, route maps both old and revised, Bills of Quantities, contract variations, Bureau of Public Procurement approvals, payment certificates, and all borrowing proposals connected to the project.

He also called for a public hearing before the legislature considers any further financing.

He described the episode as consistent with what he called Tinubu's pattern of grand announcements followed by costly reversals, citing the removal of the petrol subsidy as a prior example of a policy change that burdened ordinary Nigerians without adequate preparation or explanation.

"Nigerians are not against roads. They are against secret bills for changing plans. Tinubu must show the route, show the accounts and show the loan request," Atiku said.

"Nigerians are not against roads": Atiku seeks answers on $20bn road alleged loan. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Lagos-Calabar Coastal road, 3 other highways started by Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu's administration launched four major highway projects spanning multiple geopolitical zones since 2023.

Currently, the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway has recorded the most progress, with Section I substantially completed.

Others are the Akwanga–Maiduguri and Sokoto–Badagry superhighways, which were flagged off in phases across 2026.

Source: Legit.ng