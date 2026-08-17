Saudi Arabia clarified that its one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa does not give pilgrims automatic access for every trip

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said a fresh service package must be booked through the Nusuk platform before each separate visit

Pilgrims must also obtain a new Umrah permit for every trip, with dates that match their approved service package

Saudi Arabia has clarified that pilgrims holding a valid one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa cannot simply board a flight to Mecca whenever they choose. A new service package and a separate Umrah permit are required before each individual visit.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said pilgrims must book an approved service package through a licensed Umrah service provider on the Nusuk platform ahead of every trip.

Pilgrims gather around the Kaaba during Umrah in Mecca. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The package must cover the specific dates of the planned visit and cannot go beyond whatever is left of the visa's remaining validity period, NDTV reports.

What Pilgrims Must Do Before Every Umrah Trip

In addition to the service package, a fresh Umrah permit must be obtained through the Nusuk app before travelling. The permit dates must align exactly with the approved service package. This means that a visa that is still technically active is not, on its own, sufficient to travel for another Umrah visit.

For first-time applicants, the process begins with purchasing an approved service package through the Nusuk platform. The visa application follows, along with the required eligibility checks. Travellers must also continue to meet all other Saudi entry requirements at the time of each visit.

The multiple-entry Umrah visa, which was introduced in July 2026, remains valid for 365 days from the date it is issued. Within that window, eligible pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia more than once.

The 90-Day Limit Pilgrims Should Know

One key detail that pilgrims need to understand is the distinction between the visa's validity and the total time allowed in the country. The one-year period simply refers to how long multiple entries are permitted. The total number of days a pilgrim can actually spend inside Saudi Arabia across all combined visits is capped at 90 days.

The ministry said the clarification is intended to ensure that accommodation, transport and other support services are properly arranged for each individual visit, rather than leaving pilgrims to arrive without confirmed arrangements in place.

For anyone planning more than one Umrah trip within a single visa year, the booking and permit process will need to be completed from the beginning each time before departure.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng