MultiChoice Nigeria announced a new package structure for both DStv and GOtv, taking effect from November 5, 2026

The new DStv Sports package is priced at N21,000 monthly and covers every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match

A new N15,000 hardware bundle will give new customers a decoder, full installation kit and one month of entry-level access

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice Nigeria is set to overhaul its subscription structure for both DStv and GOtv from November 5, 2026, with entry-level access starting at N6,000 per month, the company has announced.

The restructuring will reorganise DStv into four tiers: Starter, Select, Sports and Premium. GOtv subscribers will similarly move to a four-package system comprising Easy, Starter, Select and Sports.

MultiChoice says its new packages will offer subscribers simpler choices and better value. Photo: Pixabay

Source: Facebook

MultiChoice described the changes as its most significant product update in recent years, saying the new lineup would give customers simpler choices and better access to entertainment.

Kemi Omotosho, chief executive of MultiChoice Nigeria, who disclosed this on Tuesday, October 27, said the company's goal was to deliver greater value and make its entertainment offering more accessible to subscribers across the country.

He noted that the revamp aligns with the broader strategy of CANAL+, MultiChoice's parent company, to simplify its product range and respond more closely to customer needs across Africa.

DStv's new package breakdown

According to Omotosho, the entry-level DStv Starter package starts at N6,000 monthly, will carry Africa Magic+ and SuperSport KICKOFF, which will broadcast the Premier League Match of the Week and selected UEFA Champions League games.

The Select package at N11,000 will cover movies, local and international series, children's content and a selection of sports.

The new Sports package, priced at N21,000 monthly, bundles every Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture with WWE, UFC and all general entertainment channels available on Select.

DStv Premium sits at the top of the range and adds Formula 1, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis, golf majors and international series on M-Net.

MultiChoice is also refreshing its movie offering through M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends, promising more new releases and fewer repeated titles.

From left: Tope Oshunkeye, Caroline Oghuma, Kemi Omotosho and Onyinye Ezenwa of MultiChoice Nigeria at a Lagos press briefing announcing new DStv and GOtv packages on Tuesday. Photo: DStv

Source: Facebook

MultiChoice targets price-conscious subscribers

The pricing changes come at a time when pay-TV operators are under pressure from rising household costs and competition from streaming platforms.

By separating its football content into a dedicated tier, MultiChoice is creating clearer price points for customers with different viewing habits.

For households that do not want a decoder, DStv Stream is available as a standalone digital service, also starting at N6,000 monthly, allowing viewers to watch on internet-connected devices.

New customers opting for traditional television access can acquire a DStv or GOtv decoder, a full installation kit and one month of an entry-level subscription for N15,000 under a hardware promotion the company is running alongside the launch.

MultiChoice did not disclose any subscriber targets or expected revenue figures tied to the new packages. Customers can visit the official DStv and GOtv websites for details on the packages and how to migrate between tiers.

DStv set to remove Jim Jam channel after 13 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv subscribers are set to lose access to JimJam, the international preschool children's channel, when it goes off the platform on November 11, 2026.

The channel first launched on DStv in November 2013, marking 13 years on the pay-TV service.

JimJam on Channel 310 is provided by AMC Networks International.

Source: Legit.ng