Breaking: Iran Warns US President Trump Of Possible Elimination, Details Emerge
- Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has threatened the United States President Donald Trump with possible elimination
- Larijani's warning to President Trump was delivered via his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- The statement raises fresh tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States amid the ongoing war with Israel
Tehran, Iran - The security chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, has issued a possible elination threat to United States President Donald Trump.
Larijani warned President Trump to “be careful not to be eliminated”.
As reported by Al-Jazeera, Larijani gave the warning in a post on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
Reactions as Iran issues Trump elimination threat
@PowderKegDaily
A sitting security official threatening the US president on Telegram? That's either a massive diplomatic incident or someone's getting fired. Either way, this escalates fast. #Iran #Trump.
@truthbitter90
Power proves itself on the battlefield — not on Telegram. Remember he said he got him first.
@RealDeal010
What did he say again? Sir,are you threatening us with good times?
@Navarrete1960
The “elimination “ will be coming from inside the house.
@SalehSa71739226
Larijani like Ant telling elephant i.ll fly take care elephant telling I'll fly ,telling asking where are you exactly...funny
@SamiTaki11990
The drowning man threatens the one with the oars. "the dog that barks from its den knows that the wolf is waiting for it outside".
@Chisky_YNWA
I bet he's hiding bunkers while saying that.
@biplab68
Soon he will be sipping tea with his Supreme Leader.
@romielyon
Not Iran giving themselves fake hope
Iranian ambassador mentions US true agenda
Recall that the Iranian ambassador to Nigeria accused the United States of using the Gulf conflict to seize control of Iran’s oil reserves.
Raja, who insisted Iran’s leadership transition is an internal matter, condemned US and Israeli attacks on civilians
The ambassador also denied that Tehran supports terrorism in Nigeria and warned that further escalation could destabilise global energy markets.
US, Israel get strong warning from Iran
Legit.ng earlier reported that Raja warned the United States and Israel against interfering in Iran’s internal affairs.
He reacted to remarks by former US President Donald Trump, insisting that Iran’s leadership decisions remained the exclusive responsibility of the Iranian people.
The Iranian envoy stated that the country’s leadership structure had already been determined and assured that Iran’s government and institutions continued to function effectively despite regional tensions.
