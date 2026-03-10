Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has threatened the United States President Donald Trump with possible elimination

Tehran, Iran - The security chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, has issued a possible elination threat to United States President Donald Trump.

Larijani warned President Trump to “be careful not to be eliminated”.

As reported by Al-Jazeera, Larijani gave the warning in a post on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Iranian ambassador mentions US true agenda

Recall that the Iranian ambassador to Nigeria accused the United States of using the Gulf conflict to seize control of Iran’s oil reserves.

Raja, who insisted Iran’s leadership transition is an internal matter, condemned US and Israeli attacks on civilians

The ambassador also denied that Tehran supports terrorism in Nigeria and warned that further escalation could destabilise global energy markets.

