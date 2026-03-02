Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani has ruled out talks with the United States, dismissing reports of back-channel outreach

His remarks come as explosions are reported across Gulf cities and tensions rise following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The conflict is disrupting air travel, oil flows and regional stability, with Israel vowing more strikes on Lebanon

Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, has declared that Tehran “will not negotiate with the United States.”

His statement, posted on X, comes in response to reports suggesting Iran had reached out through intermediaries to resume talks.

Larijani, one of the country’s most powerful figures, dismissed the claims outright.

Larijani blames Trump for regional chaos

Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a former adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused US President Donald Trump of destabilising the Middle East.

He said Trump has “plunged the region into chaos with his ‘false hopes’ and is now worried about further casualties of American troops.” Larijani also stressed that Iranian forces “did not initiate the invasion.”

Explosions reported across Gulf cities

Explosions have been heard in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha shortly after Larijani’s remarks rejecting negotiations. The situation follows Trump’s warning of more US casualties after three Americans were killed. The unrest has spread fear across Gulf states that are usually seen as safe.

Israel has pledged further strikes on Lebanon as clashes with Hezbollah intensify. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacking an Israeli base in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict is escalating, with both sides trading blows.

Pentagon brief undermines US claims

Sources reveal that Pentagon briefers told congressional staff Iran is not planning to strike US forces unless Israel attacks Iran first. This undercuts the administration’s claim of an imminent threat as justification for launching strikes.

The ongoing war is disrupting air travel and hitting Gulf states that are normally regarded as secure. Oil flows have been hindered, and countries attempting to evacuate their citizens face major challenges.

The instability is spreading beyond the immediate conflict zones, affecting global markets and mobility.

Iran-Israel war

The conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel has escalated sharply, drawing in regional powers and destabilising the Middle East.

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani rejected negotiations with Washington, blaming President Donald Trump for chaos and insisting Iranian forces did not start the invasion.

Explosions have been reported in Gulf cities, Israel has vowed more strikes on Lebanon, and Hezbollah has retaliated over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

