Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation in regional tensions

Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had declared the cleric’s killing, describing it as “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country”

A symbolic post on X, invoking Imam Ali, appeared from Khamenei’s verified account soon after, fuelling debate over its meaning and timing

Hours before Iran’s state television confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the cleric had been killed.

According to IndiaTimes, Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and said he was tracked using “highly sophisticated tracking systems.” He called the strike “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

US-Israel strike kills Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran compound.

In an earlier video message, Trump confirmed that “major combat operations in Iran” had begun, targeting Iran’s missile arsenal and naval capabilities.

Symbolic X post sparked debate

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, a brief but symbolic message appeared on X from the verified Persian-language account associated with Khamenei.

The post, timestamped February 28, 2026, read: “Be nām-e nāmi-ye Heydar, alayhis-salām,” translated as, “In the exalted name of Haidar (peace be upon him).” Another translation rendered it as: “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him).”

The post invoked Haidar, a reference to Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam, a figure central to Shia theology and revolutionary symbolism in Iran. The accompanying image depicted a Shia warrior wielding the glowing Zulfiqar sword amid flames and meteors, imagery tied to martyrdom and resistance.

Online reactions were sharply divided. Some mocked the timing with comments such as “Aren’t you dead?” while others saw the symbolism as a deliberate framing of Khamenei’s death within Shia traditions of martyrdom and defiance.

Iran confirmed death and announced mourning

On Sunday morning, Iran’s state television confirmed that Khamenei had been killed in coordinated US-Israel strikes that destroyed his central Tehran compound. Reports said the 86-year-old cleric died in the early hours of Saturday, alongside several family members, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour were also reported killed. The Iranian government declared 40 days of mourning, in line with Shia Islamic tradition.

Khamenei’s legacy and Iran’s future

Khamenei’s death closed a chapter that began in 1989 when he succeeded Ruhollah Khomeini as Supreme Leader. Initially dismissed as lacking charisma and senior clerical credentials, he consolidated power over 36 years, becoming Iran’s ultimate authority. He oversaw the armed forces, judiciary, and security establishment, and acted as final arbiter of domestic, foreign and nuclear policy.

Throughout his tenure, he cast the United States as Iran’s principal adversary, often referring to it as “the Great Satan.” His rhetoric sharpened after Trump’s second term began in 2025, as protests spread across Iranian cities. In January, he vowed that Iran would not “yield to the enemy.”

Khamenei consistently rejected claims that Iran sought nuclear weapons. In the mid-1990s, he issued a fatwa declaring the “production and usage” of nuclear weapons forbidden, stating: “It is against our Islamic thoughts.”



Reuters news agency and Israeli media are reporting Khamenei's killing, citing unnamed "senior" Israeli officials. The head of public relations at the Iranian Supreme Leader's office accused the country's enemies of "mental warfare" after Israeli reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, Iranian state media reported.

