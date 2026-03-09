Pastor Greg Laurie has linked the Islamic Republic of Iran's current events to biblical prophecy and ancient Persian history

Pastor Laurie, in a well-watched video, advocated for prayer and hopes for spiritual awakening among Christians in Iran

Laurie emphasised the significance of Iran's role in end-time biblical scenarios and the prophetic calendar

Tehran, Iran - Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California, United States, has addressed the situation in Iran, tracing its deep biblical roots as ancient Persia and explaining what Scripture says about the last days.

In a video posted recently on his YouTube channel, Pastor Laurie discussed purported prophetic references in books like Ezekiel and Revelation and explored how current events may connect with biblical prophecy.

Pastor Laurie speaks on Iran

He said:

“Iran. What's going on over there? Big things are happening. Of course, the United States of America has responded to years and years of terrorist activity. And we've taken action. And the Ayatollah has been killed. This is a huge development.

“How are the people of Iran reacting? They're dancing in the streets. And around the world, people are celebrating. Why? Because this is a regime that has sponsored terrorism around the world for decades now through proxy groups like Hamas, which killed 1,200 people on October 7th of two years ago and Hezbollah. And the Houthis. And this regime has punished and persecuted Christians. But despite this, Christianity has exploded in the nation of Iran.

“House churches and underground believers are everywhere, and we're praying now that there will be a spiritual awakening in this nation.

“You know, Iran, also known as Persia in the Bible, has a rich biblical history. Don't forget that the book of Esther took place in the nation of Persia, where an evil plot was hatched by a man named Haman to exterminate all of the Jewish people. And a courageous young Jewish girl named Hadassah, better known as Esther, through her efforts as the queen, saved her people."

He continued:

“Also, don't forget that the prophet Daniel, his story unfolded in Persia as well, where he went to Cyrus, the king of Persia.

"And remember it was Cyrus who gave the decree that the Jews could return to their homeland and rebuild Jerusalem. So they play a key role in biblical history.

"Now, many of us are wondering, how does this fit into bible prophecy? Are we seeing that unfold before our eyes?

"So we know that Persia, modern Iran, plays a role in the end-time scenario. Because the bible does say a large force to the north of Israel will march on her, known as Magog, and one of their allies will be Persia. Where does this fit in? I don't know. We'll see. It'll all play out in God's perfect timing. But I can say this: when we see this kind of activity in that part of the world, it reminds me of the words of Jesus, who said, when you see these things begin to happen, look up because your redemption is drawing near.

“As far as I can see, the next event in the prophetic calendar will be the rapture of the church. That, of course, is a controversial topic to some. It's not controversial to me. I don't think it's controversial to us. But when that event happens, all of the prophetic things that are gonna take place are like dominoes closely stacked to each other. And once the first domino falls, the others will fall. The emergence of the Antichrist, the tribulation period, the battle of Armageddon, the second coming. The millennial reign of Christ. Heaven and earth become one. And somewhere in that prophetic scenario is the invasion of Magog with her ally Persia.

"So it's all going to be happening in God's timing. But the one event that can happen at any moment is when the Lord comes for His church. But what we should be doing right now is pray.

"Pray for this whole campaign to come to a successful end. Pray for our military. Pray that God gives wisdom to our president and his cabinet. Pray for the Iranian people that they will be able to have freedom in their nation. They did have it many years ago. We pray they'll have it again. Pray that a spiritual awakening breaks out in the nation of Iran."

The cleric concluded:

“Pray for Israel that the same would happen there. Pray, as the Bible says, for the peace of Jerusalem because the greatest revolution ever that can happen. is not merely a political revolution; it's a spiritual revolution. So let's pray to that end right now.”

The YouTube video, viewed by over 390,000 people, can be watched in full below:

Legit.ng reports that it has been only nine days of the four-to-five weeks that US President Donald Trump said the war between Iran and Israel could last.

Per Al Jazeera, Iran has also dismissed talks of negotiations and turned its focus to defence.

With no side showing signs of compromise, analysts say there is uncertainty about how soon the conflict could end.

