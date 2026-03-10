Middle East War: US, Israel Get Strong Warning From Iran Ambassador To Nigeria, "Trump Can't"
- Iran’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, warned the United States and Israel against interfering in Iran’s internal affairs
- Mahdavi Raja reacted to remarks by former US President Donald Trump, insisting that Iran’s leadership decisions remained the exclusive responsibility of the Iranian people
- The Iranian envoy stated that the country’s leadership structure had already been determined and assured that Iran’s government and institutions continued to function effectively despite regional tensions
FCT, Abuja - The Ambassador of Iran to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, has issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel, insisting that no foreign country has the authority to influence Iran’s internal political decisions.
The envoy made this remark while reacting to comments reportedly made by former United States President Donald Trump regarding Iran’s leadership.
According to the ambassador, matters relating to the country’s political structure and leadership remain strictly the responsibility of the Iranian people and government.
Iran rejects foreign interference in leadership
Raja stressed that Iran would not tolerate attempts by external powers to dictate its domestic affairs, describing such suggestions as unacceptable interference.
Reacting directly to Trump’s remarks, the ambassador said:
“This is an internal issue of Iran and we do not allow anybody or any country to interfere in our domestic affairs.”
He further emphasised that Iran’s sovereignty remains non-negotiable.
“Iran is an independent country. We make our own decisions and our people will not allow foreigners to determine our internal affairs,” he added.
Iran: Leadership structure firmly in place
The ambassador explained that Iran’s leadership framework had already been settled following the election of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, Vanguard reported.
According to him, the development has ensured continuity in governance and strengthened the country’s political stability.
“With these decisions, the country’s leadership structure has been clearly determined and we are confident that the administration of the country will continue smoothly and more effectively,” Raja stated.
Tensions rise amid regional conflict
The envoy’s remarks come against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States and Israel.
Recent reports of attacks on Iranian facilities have heightened fears of further instability in the region, with casualties recorded on different sides, Daily Trust reported.
Despite the situation, Raja insisted that Iran’s institutions remain functional and the government continues to operate effectively.
Attacks have strengthened national unity
While acknowledging that some infrastructure had been affected during the hostilities, the ambassador maintained that the country’s core institutions remain intact.
He said the incidents have instead strengthened the resolve of the Iranian people to defend their sovereignty.
“The reality is that such attacks cannot break the will of the Iranian people. On the contrary, they have strengthened our unity and determination to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
Raja concluded that Iran remains stable despite the tensions and assured that the government and security institutions continue to function normally.
Trump speaks on Iran's supreme leader's death
Previously, Legit.ng reported that United States President Donald Trump has also claimed that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.
In a social media post, the US president described the killing as justice for the Iranians, Americans, and "people from many countries throughout the world"
Source: Legit.ng
