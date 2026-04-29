A woman has shared her perspective on the likely action that the parents of Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor might take in the future, following his marriage to a single mum

After a widely discussed search for a partner, Aboy, the adopted son of OPM pastor, tied the knot with Blessing on March 29 in a marriage that was met with controversy and mixed reactions

According to the woman, who is a relationship coach, Aboy's parents are definitely following his progress and might make a move soon

Victoria Nkechi Mgbor, a relationship coach, has spoken about Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor's parents weeks after Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, married him off to a single mother, named Blessing.

In a Facebook post on April 24, Victoria expressed her belief that Aboy's parents are watching him and are seeing the progress he has made.

A woman believes that someday Aboy's parents will come forward to share in his goodwill. Photo Credit: Victoria Nkechi Mgbor, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

What woman said about Aboy's parents

Victoria believes that one day Aboy's parents will come out of the shadows and lay claim to him.

Victoria stated that one of Aboy's parents dropped him off at OPM church, and they must definitely be following his progress.

She reiterated her belief that his parents would someday come forward with the truth to identify with him and share in the goodwill the young man has gained since his marriage.

According to Victoria, the same scenario played out with her pastor's daughter, 20 years after she was dropped off. Victoria's Facebook post read:

"Aboy Chibuzor's parents are watching him and his progress and one day they will come out to lay claims.

"Mark my words 🪘.

"It was one of his parents that dropped him off at OPM and they are following his progress and one day if not soon, somebody will come out with the truth just to receive benefits and share his goodwill from the wife.

"Save this post.

"I have seen this happen with Efe my pastor's daughter after 20 years she was dropped off."

A woman expressed confidence that Aboy's parents will someday identify with him. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Aboy Chibuzor: Reactions trail woman's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's Facebook post below:

Emilia Cyprian said:

"Enjoyment."

Christ Ngozi said:

"You are right."

Abigail Tenz said:

"The guy dey change oo."

Ogbewe Amenze said:

"Big change, thank you, Jesus Christ."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the OPM pastor had released the unexpected WhatsApp message he received from Aboy's wife 29 days after her wedding.

OPM pastor speaks after cancelling marriage plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM pastor, Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere, had broken his silence after cancelling the marriage plan for his autistic daughter.

The OPM pastor made the headlines recently after giving his autistic children, Aboy and Chiemeka Chibuzor, out for marriage with certain conditions. In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, Apostle Chibuzor decided to share an update about his intentions to marry off his 21-year-old adopted autistic child.

According to him, more than a thousand men have applied to marry Chiemeka because of this, and, coupled with the backlash he faced, he decided to call off the initiative entirely. When asked about his real motive for giving his children, specifically Aboy Chibuzor, out for marriage, the man of God said he had never once regretted the action. According to him, the motive for Aboy was the fear of his sexual urge.

Source: Legit.ng