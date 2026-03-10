Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Iranian Ambassador Mentions United States True Agenda Amid Attacks in Gulf Region
Asia

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • The Iranian ambassador to Nigeria has accused the United States of using the Gulf conflict to seize control of Iran’s oil reserves
  • Raja, who insisted Iran’s leadership transition is an internal matter, condemned US and Israeli attacks on civilians
  • The ambassador also denied that Tehran supports terrorism in Nigeria and warned that further escalation could destabilise global energy markets

The Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has accused the United States of using its conflict with Iran to grab control of the country’s oil reserves.

Iranian envoy addresses media on alleged US motives and recent Gulf tensions.
Iranian ambassador raises alarm over US actions in Gulf, hinting at hidden agenda beyond attacks. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Raja, who called Washington’s moves “hegemonic ambitions,” said recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran were part of a plan to dominate the nation’s energy resources.

“The main aim of the United States and the Zionist regime for such brutal and unprovoked aggression is to seize Iranian energy reserves. The Zionist regime seeks Iran’s disintegration; they announced it themselves,” he said on Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Monday, January 9

Read also

Middle East war: US, Israel get strong warning from Iran Ambassador to Nigeria, "Trump can't"

According to him, Iran’s government is functioning normally despite the strikes and that its citizens remain united in defending the country’s sovereignty.

He also stressed that the appointment of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Khamenei, is purely an internal matter.

“Iran is an independent country. We make our own decisions without outside interference,” Raja said.

On the human cost of the attacks, Raja claimed US missiles hit civilian targets, including a school in Minab City, killing many children.

He maintained that Iran targets only military installations in the Gulf and accused Washington and Israel of using “false flag operations” to blame Tehran.

Read also

Israel renews deadly attack on Lebanon as war rages on, video surfaces

Addressing global energy worries, the ambassador denied that Iran plans to close the Strait of Hormuz but warned that further military escalation could destabilise the region.

Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja warning against US and Israeli actions in the Gulf region.
US strikes in Gulf region under scrutiny as Iranian envoy points to true motives behind recent attacks. Photo Getty
Source: Getty Images

Raja also rejected Israeli claims that Iran supports terrorism in Nigeria, describing them as “baseless and politically motivated,” and said Iran’s involvement with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria is purely spiritual and cultural.

US labels Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation. The US cited alleged training and support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the group was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. He added that it is accused of mass civilian executions and vowed to cut off its funding sources.

Read also

Russia reportedly provides Iran information capable of helping Tehran strike US military

The designation comes amid US-Israel military escalation with Iran, which has destabilised the Middle East and spiked global fuel prices, drawing both support and criticism from domestic and international observers.

Iran strikes US, Israel amid escalating war

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran launched fresh missile attacks on US and Israeli bases on March 5, 2026, warning Washington it would “bitterly regret” the sinking of its warship in the Indian Ocean.

The attacks follow the US Navy’s torpedo strike on the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which killed at least 87 sailors, while Israel conducted large-scale air and missile strikes on Tehran in response to escalating tensions.

Senior Iranian clerics called for retaliation against the US and Israel, amid rising casualties, disrupted global oil supply, and travel chaos.

Source: Legit.ng

