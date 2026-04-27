Waltersmith has expanded its refinery capacity from 5,000 to 10,000 bpd

The upgrade was confirmed during an inspection by NMDPRA and NCDMB

The refinery will produce PMS and aviation fuel to support local supply

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigeria has recorded progress in its drive for energy self-sufficiency as Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited announced the expansion of its refinery capacity to 10,000 barrels per day (bpd), The Sun reported.

The development was disclosed during an inspection visit by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to the company’s Phase 2 facility located in Ibigwe, Imo State.

The refinery will produce PMS and aviation fuel to support local supply. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

The delegation, led by NMDPRA Chief Executive Saidu Mohammed, evaluated the operational readiness of the upgraded plant.

According to the regulators, the Phase 2 expansion increases Waltersmith’s refining capacity from 5,000 bpd to 10,000 bpd, positioning the facility as a growing contributor to Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity.

Mohammed described the development as a significant achievement, noting that it reflects the ability of local operators to play a leading role in the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry.

Company highlights value addition, policy alignment

Chairman of Waltersmith, Abdulrazaq Isa, said the expansion aligns with national energy policies focused on value creation and local refining.

He explained that the project supports Nigeria’s transition from a crude oil export-driven model to one centred on domestic processing and industrial growth.

The upgraded refinery will produce additional products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), which are expected to improve supply for the transportation and aviation sectors.

Licence approval underway as compliance checks continue

Regulatory approval for full commercial operations is nearing completion, with the inspection serving as a final stage before the issuance of a Licence to Operate (LTO).

The NMDPRA said the facility complies with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act and commended its operational standards.

Partnership, financing support project growth

A key feature of the project is the partnership with the NCDMB, which holds a 30% equity stake in the refinery.

A representative of the board, Naboth Onyesoh, said the collaboration has helped boost local content development, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to reduce reliance on fuel imports.

The project is also backed by funding from institutions such as the Africa Finance Corporation and the Bank of Industry, reflecting a mix of private and institutional investment.

Waltersmith expands its refinery capacity from 5,000 to 10,000 barrels per day. Photo: Waltersmith.

Source: UGC

Expansion plans target industrial hub development

Looking ahead, Waltersmith plans to extend its operations through the development of an industrial and innovation park within a Free Trade Zone, supported by gas-to-power infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to attract petrochemical and manufacturing companies, in line with Nigeria’s gas development strategy.

Isa said the long-term vision is to build a self-sustaining industrial hub that contributes to national energy security and economic growth.

Petrol imports rise despite increased production by Dangote refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol imports into Nigeria rose sharply in March 2026, increasing by about 96.7% compared to February, according to official data released by the NMDPRA.

The regulator disclosed this in its March 2026 fact sheet, which showed that daily import volumes climbed from 3.0 million litres in February to 5.9 million litres in March, signalling renewed reliance on foreign supply.

Local supply grew from 30.5 million litres per day to 34.2 million litres per day within the same period, largely driven by output from domestic refiners, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Source: Legit.ng