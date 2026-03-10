The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi , has urged Iran's new leader to pursue forgiveness for global peace

, Oba Akanbi stressed the impact of the ongoing war with the United States and Israel on the vulnerable and called for dialogue

The prominent traditional ruler expressed hope for Mojtaba Khamenei's leadership to restore peace and prosperity

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on the new Iranian supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to toe the path of forgiveness.

Legit.ng reports that 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei was named as Iran's new supreme leader on Sunday, March 8, 2026, succeeding his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Oba Akanbi said Mojtaba assumed the leadership role at a very critical time.

As reported by Daily Trust, the monarch made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 9, 2026.

He said the world is groaning in pain and the Middle East is bleeding profusely but there can’t be peace without forgiveness.

The monarch, however, admitted that assassination of the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cannot be forgotten in a haste.

According to Oluwo, the new Iran's "administrative prowess is a factor in the world’s peace or otherwise".

“I appeal to you to toe the path of forgiveness to rescue the innocent individuals from the avoidable hardship. If the war persists, the low and middle class population will be decimated by starvation.

“Embracing dialogue is not cowardice. Those who embrace peace are true winners. The US authority and Isreal leadership should call for truce. The amenities built for years by taxpayers collective wealth are destroyed and wiped out.”

Oluwo said the world will be peaceful If Mojtaba says yes to peace today.

He added that he has strong hopes that Mojtaba’s administration will be remembered for the restoration of peace, hope and prosperity to the world.

Who is Iran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei?

Recall that Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei was named Iran's new supreme leader amid the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel.

Khamenei's Jr's controversial past includes accusations of election interference and public protests in Iran.

Mojtaba's mid-ranking cleric status raises questions about the quinquagenarian's leadership acceptance.

Israel attacks Iran: What we know amid escalation

Legit.ng also reported that Israel, in the early hours of Friday, June 13, launched nuclear attacks in several parts of Iran, killing military leaders and civilians.

Aside from the military leaders who were killed during the attacks, two prominent nuclear scientists also lost their lives during the incident.

By counting, no less than six Iranian cities were attacked, with leaders of the two countries making fresh vows.

