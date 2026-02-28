Israel has reportedly resumed the bombing of Iran as explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, and smoke was seen rising.

It was learnt that several missiles have struck University Street and Jomhouri area in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Israel launches multiple attacks on Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, in a statement on Saturday, February 28, disclosed that Israel has launched a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran. He further added that Israel has announced a "special and permanent state of emergency" across Israel.

An Iranian official, in a report by Al Jazeera, disclosed that Tehran has started preparing for a response to the US-Israel attack, projecting that the counterattacks would be crushing.

Earlier on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Israel and Iran reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, a development that ended the 12-day tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries. At the weekend, US President Donald Trump joined the war with bunker-busting bombs, targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites.

However, a United States intelligence report concluded that American strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but set the country back just a few months behind schedule. At the same time, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the 12-day war.

Since then, there has been negotiation between Iran and the United States with a view to stopping the Islamic country from owning a nuclear weapon. On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu has been advocating for regime change in Iran, and the Saturday strike was reportedly a move to take out the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Saturday attack has started generating reactions from people across the world. Below are some of what people are saying:

Idris Oni accused Israel of killing civilians:

"In the middle of a negotiation, an attack was launched against a densely populated civilian area. Israel is doing what they do best, push the US to fight its war by force, killing civilians and calling it victory."

Source: Legit.ng