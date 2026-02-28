Breaking: Fresh Tension as Israel Launches Multiple Attacks on Iran
Israel has reportedly resumed the bombing of Iran as explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, and smoke was seen rising.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
It was learnt that several missiles have struck University Street and Jomhouri area in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
According to the BBC, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, in a statement on Saturday, February 28, disclosed that Israel has launched a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran. He further added that Israel has announced a "special and permanent state of emergency" across Israel.
An Iranian official, in a report by Al Jazeera, disclosed that Tehran has started preparing for a response to the US-Israel attack, projecting that the counterattacks would be crushing.
Earlier on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Israel and Iran reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, a development that ended the 12-day tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries. At the weekend, US President Donald Trump joined the war with bunker-busting bombs, targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites.
However, a United States intelligence report concluded that American strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but set the country back just a few months behind schedule. At the same time, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the 12-day war.
Since then, there has been negotiation between Iran and the United States with a view to stopping the Islamic country from owning a nuclear weapon. On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu has been advocating for regime change in Iran, and the Saturday strike was reportedly a move to take out the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Saturday attack has started generating reactions from people across the world. Below are some of what people are saying:
Idris Oni accused Israel of killing civilians:
"In the middle of a negotiation, an attack was launched against a densely populated civilian area. Israel is doing what they do best, push the US to fight its war by force, killing civilians and calling it victory."
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng