Breaking: Donald Trump Speaks on Iran's Supreme Leader's Death
Asia

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

United States President Donald Trump has also claimed that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

In a social media post, the US president described the killing as justice for the Iranians, Americans, and "people from many countries throughout the world"

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has died.
Donald Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

President Trump further threatened that the bombing would continue and that the death of the Supreme Leader "is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country", adding that many Iranian soldiers are no longer interested in the fight.

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

