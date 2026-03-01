United States President Donald Trump has also claimed that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

In a social media post, the US president described the killing as justice for the Iranians, Americans, and "people from many countries throughout the world"

Donald Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Trump further threatened that the bombing would continue and that the death of the Supreme Leader "is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country", adding that many Iranian soldiers are no longer interested in the fight.

