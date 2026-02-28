Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi said there has so far been no official confirmation from Tehran. He noted that Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that “as far as I know”, Iran’s Supreme Leader, as well as other top Iranian officials, remained in good health. Asadi also pointed to a statement from Khamenei’s public relations office that called the report “mental warfare”. “Of course, this is going to be huge news if it’s true,” Asadi said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed, Reuters and Israeli media report. Reuters news agency and Israeli media are reporting Khamenei’s killing, citing unnamed “senior” Israeli officials. ⁠The ⁠head of public relations at the Iranian ⁠Supreme Leader’s office accused the country’s enemies of “mental warfare” after Israeli reports that Ayatollah ‌Ali Khamenei had been killed, Iranian state media reported.

Al Jazeera reports that an official has denied the report of the killing of Iran Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei Photo Credit: Getty Images

