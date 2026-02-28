Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed, Reuters and Israeli media report
Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi said there has so far been no official confirmation from Tehran. He noted that Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that “as far as I know”, Iran’s Supreme Leader, as well as other top Iranian officials, remained in good health. Asadi also pointed to a statement from Khamenei’s public relations office that called the report “mental warfare”. “Of course, this is going to be huge news if it’s true,” Asadi said.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed, Reuters and Israeli media report. Reuters news agency and Israeli media are reporting Khamenei’s killing, citing unnamed “senior” Israeli officials. The head of public relations at the Iranian Supreme Leader’s office accused the country’s enemies of “mental warfare” after Israeli reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, Iranian state media reported.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng