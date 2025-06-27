Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has clarified President Donald Trump's statement about a planned meeting with the US officials slated for next week

In an interview on Thursday, Araqchi maintained that Iran has no plans to meet with officials and the country is still assessing the damage caused by US strikes on its nuclear facilities

Trump earlier declared that the 12-day war between Iran and Israel is over, following a ceasefire reached between both countries days after the US bombed Iran's nuclear facilities

Iran said it currently has no plan to meet with the United States president Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed this on Thursday, June 26, in an interview on State TV, contradicting President Trump's statement that Washington planned to have talks with Iran next week.

US President Donald Trump's ceasefire talks with Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei took a fresh twist following foreign minister's disclosure. Photo credit: @khamenei_ir, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ceasefire deal: Iran rejects Trump's claim

The Iranian foreign minister stated that Tehran was assessing whether talks with the U.S. were in its interest, following five previous rounds of negotiations that were cut short by Israel and the U.S. attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Reuters reported.

The U.S. and Israel said the strikes were meant to curb Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons, while Iran said its nuclear programme is solely geared toward civilian use.

Araqchi said the damages to nuclear sites “were not little” and that relevant authorities were figuring out the new realities of Iran’s nuclear programme, which he said would inform Iran’s future diplomatic stance.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference following a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2025. Tatyana Makeyeva/Pool via REUTERS

Trump bombs Iran nuclear facilities? Fact emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US President Donald Trump's claim of destroying Iran's nuclear facilities might not be factual, as satellite images reportedly show otherwise.

According to the reported images, several cargo vehicles at the entrance of the tunnel, the site of key Iranian nuclear facilities inside a mountain, were seen two days before the US strikes.

This came days after a US intelligence report concluded that American strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but set the country back just a few months behind schedule.

Trump issues fresh warning to Israel, Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that US president Donald Trump lashed out at the leaders of Israel and Iran hours after he announced that both leaders have agreed to a ceasefire.

Trump strongly condemned Israel's violation of ceasefire and its resumption of strikes on Iran, calling on the leader to stop the bombing.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States president Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

