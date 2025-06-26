Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel against any further attacks on his country

Khamenei bragged that Iran has slapped America's face with its attacks on the US military base in Qatar

According to the Supreme Leader, US President Donald Trump exaggerated the effect of his attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stated that his country has handed a “slap to America’s face” after launching a strike on an American base in Qatar. He also warned against further United States strikes on his country.

Khamenei gave the warning to the US while making his first public address since the ceasefire Iran reached with Israel following their 12-day war.

Iran's Supreme Leader speaks after the ceasefire

The Islamic country's Supreme Leader appeared on a recorded video broadcast on the Iranian state television since he first appeared on Thursday, June 19. According to APNews, Khamenei appeared weaker while speaking than he did a week ago. His voice was hoarse, and he stumbled on his words occasionally.

In the speech, which was more than 10 minutes long, Iran's Supreme Court consistently warned and threatened the United States and Israel.

He then downplayed the U.S.'s strikes on the three Iranian nuclear sites using its bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles. He noted that President Donald Trump exaggerated the effect of the attack on the nuclear sites.

Trump speaks on attacking Iran's nuclear facilities

Trump had said that the attacks completely and fully obliterated Iran's nuclear programme, but Khamenei said, “They could not achieve anything significant.”

Trump had earlier maintained that Iran was not winning the war and urged the Islamic Republic to suspend the nuclear programme and return to the negotiating table with immediate effect.

Following Iran's retaliation with a missile attack on the US base in Qatar, the United States President Donald Trump called for the de-escalation of the war and announced a truce deal between the two countries.

Trump bombs Iran's nuclear site

Trump said that American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities successfully. He also said that the attacks happened in three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran, and that his country's planes are no longer in Iranian airspace.

Israel has continued to attack Iran, and its forces have continued to target military facilities and nuclear sites. On the other hand, Iran has launched some drones into Israeli territory.

Trump rebukes his director of intelligence

President Trump recently rebuked his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, publicly, stating that she was wrong to have claimed that there was no evidence that Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

According to Iran, over 400 people have been killed and no less than 3,056 others were wounded in America-backed Israel started attacking Iran on Friday, June 13. In Israel, officials said the Iranian missiles have killed 24 people.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

