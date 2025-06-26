US President Donald Trump's claim of destroying Iran's nuclear facilities might not be factual, as satellite images reportedly show otherwise

According to the reported images, several cargo vehicles at the entrance of the tunnel, the site of key Iranian nuclear facilities inside a mountain, were seen two days before the US strikes

This came days after a US intelligence report concluded that American strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but set the country back just a few months behind schedule

Just two days before United States President Donald Trump claimed that American B-2 stealth bombers had dropped on Iranian nuclear facilities, the biggest explosive since World War II, trucks were reportedly seen in a queue outside the major target at Fordow.

According to the Daily Mail, satellite images had shown several cargo vehicles at the entrance of the tunnel, the site of key Iranian nuclear facilities inside a mountain.

Trump insists Iran's nuclear facilities destroyed

Meanwhile, President Trump had insisted that the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic had been destroyed in the bombing, supported by the CIA and Israeli intelligence.

However, there were frantic efforts to move some centrifuges and major enriched uranium just before the US carried out the strike. The question now being asked is, where did it go?

According to experts, one possible place was a secret facility allegedly buried even deeper under another mountain called Mount Doom, which was 90 miles south of Fordow.

In Farsi, Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, also known in English as 'Pickaxe Mountain,' is the new potential site for the nuclear facility. It is located in the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, a location on the outskirts of one of the government's other nuclear sites at Natanz.

How Iran moves Uranium from nuclear sites

There are indications that the Islamic Republic moved some centrifuges and highly enriched uranium (HEU) to hardened or secret locations before the US carried out its attacks, to facilities around Pickaxe Mountain. Professor of international relations and security at the University of Bradford, Christoph Bluth, commented on the development.

He also claimed that previous intelligence had indicated a large tunnel was being bored into the mountain, and it was suspected that the move was to embark on an advanced enrichment facility.

A United States intelligence report recently concluded that American strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but set the country back just a few months behind schedule. This is as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the 12-day war.

On Tuesday, June 24, Israel and Iran reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, a development that ended the 12-day tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries. At the weekend, US President Donald Trump joined the war with bunker-busting bombs, targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

