United States President Donald Trump has said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against the US ally, Israel.

The US president explained that he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

President Trump also stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon", he added that everyone in the Middle East countries. The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

Trump, in a social media post, stated:

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Trump's statement is here:

On Friday morning, June 13, 2025, the Israeli military launched several attacks on Iran after the US-Iran talks on nuclear development stalled and the inability of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to censure the country for the first time in two decades because Iran allegedly refused to cooperate with the inspectors.

From Tehran, multiple reports indicated many explosions were heard in the country's capital on Friday morning. Following this, Iran suspended all flights at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main air hub.

Israel's attack: Iranian military leaders killed

During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated. The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response".

According to Al Jazeera, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, warned that Israel should expect a “bitter and painful” fate after the attacks.

His statement reads:

“By God’s will, the powerful hand of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will not let it [Israel] go unpunished.”

On his part, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, said that the attacks were targeted at Iranian ballistic missile factories and nuclear infrastructure in a pre-recorded message on the strikes.

Israel vows to launch attacks on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel vowed that Iran would hear from its forces after Iranian drones and missiles attacked its territory.

An official of the Israeli authority disclosed the plan, adding that Tel Aviv had yet to determine which measure to take in its retaliation

In a counterattack, Iran confirmed the launching of over 300 drones and missiles on Israeli territory during the night

