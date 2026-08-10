Ten commercial banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange paid a combined N732.98bn in AMCON levies during the 2025 financial year

The total levy payments jumped 47% from N498.39bn recorded across the same banks in 2024

Access Holdings, Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings ranked as the three biggest contributors to AMCON in 2025

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ten commercial banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) paid a combined N732.98 billion to AMCON during the 2025 financial year.

Analysis by Legit.ng showed that AMCON levy payments by the 10 banks rose by 47.07% to N732.98 billion in 2025 from N498.39 billion in the previous year.

Access Holdings led 10 Nigerian banks with the highest AMCON levy payment of N154.33bn in 2025. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

The banks analysed were Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Fidelity Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Plc, FCMB Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Sterling Financial Holdings Plc.

The AMCON levy accounted for approximately 17.10% of the banks' combined operating expenses of N4.29 trillion during the period.

Nigerian banks with the highest AMCON levy payments

Below are the 10 Nigerian banks and financial institutions that paid the highest AMCON levies in 2025:

1. Access Holdings – N154.33 billion

Access Holdings recorded the highest AMCON levy payment among the banks analysed, contributing N154.33 billion in 2025.

The amount represents a 37.51% increase from the N112.20 billion paid by the financial group in 2024.

2. Zenith Bank – N142.59 billion

Zenith Bank followed with an AMCON contribution of N142.59 billion, representing a 54.66% increase from the N92.21 billion paid in 2024.

The Tier-1 lender remained one of the largest contributors to the corporation's annual levy during the period.

3. FBN Holdings – N130.53 billion

FBN Holdings ranked third with an AMCON levy payment of N130.53 billion.

The amount represents a 74.35% increase from the N74.87 billion contributed in 2024, making it one of the largest year-on-year increases among the banks.

4. United Bank for Africa (UBA) – N94.33 billion

UBA paid N94.33 billion in AMCON levies in 2025, up 31.18% from the N71.91 billion recorded in the previous year.

The lender's contribution was the fourth-highest among the banks analysed.

5. Fidelity Bank – N50.99 billion

Fidelity Bank contributed N50.99 billion to AMCON in 2025, compared with N35.47 billion in 2024.

The contribution increased by 43.75% during the period as the bank's balance sheet continued to expand.

6. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) – N50.85 billion

GTCO paid N50.85 billion in AMCON levies during the year, representing a 38.73% increase from N36.66 billion recorded in 2024.

The financial group remains one of Nigeria's largest banking institutions by assets and market value.

7. Stanbic IBTC – N36.39 billion

Stanbic IBTC contributed N36.39 billion to AMCON in 2025, up 38.40% from N26.29 billion in the previous year.

The lender's payment ranked seventh among the 10 banks analysed.

8. FCMB – N35.17 billion

FCMB paid N35.17 billion in AMCON levies, representing a 60.39% increase from the N21.93 billion recorded in 2024.

The lender recorded one of the largest percentage increases in AMCON contributions during the period.

9. Wema Bank – N19.86 billion

Wema Bank contributed N19.86 billion to AMCON in 2025, up 55.31% from N12.79 billion paid in the previous year.

The bank's contribution was the second-lowest among the financial institutions analysed.

10. Sterling Financial Holdings – N17.94 billion

Sterling Financial Holdings recorded the lowest AMCON levy payment among the 10 institutions at N17.94 billion.

The contribution was nevertheless 27.66% higher than the N14.05 billion paid in 2024.

Banks' AMCON levy payments surged amid naira depreciation Photo: CBN

Source: Twitter

Why banks' AMCON payments are rising

AMCON was established in 2010 following Nigeria's banking crisis to acquire non-performing loans from troubled banks, restore confidence in the financial system and prevent a wider banking crisis.

The corporation is largely funded through annual contributions from banks, currently pegged at 0.5% of total assets and off-balance-sheet exposures under the AMCON Amendment Act.

However, the sharp increase in levy payments has renewed calls from shareholders, analysts and other industry stakeholders for a review of AMCON's funding structure and a clear exit strategy.

Industry observers said the rise in contributions reflects the expansion of banks' balance sheets amid naira depreciation, inflationary pressures and the Central Bank of Nigeria's recapitalisation requirements.

Critics argue that the growing levy has become a significant financial burden for banks, particularly institutions that were not responsible for the accumulation of the non-performing loans that led to AMCON's creation.

Banks meet CBN's capital requirement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 30 commercial banks in Nigeria had satisfied the new minimum capital thresholds set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its ongoing banking sector recapitalisation programme.

The apex bank, through its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, disclosed in a statement issued on Friday that several lenders have continued to increase their capital base since the recapitalisation policy was announced in 2024.

According to the CBN, 33 banks have raised additional funds through various channels, including rights issues, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private placements.

Source: Legit.ng