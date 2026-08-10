Germany has set out the exact number of questions foreigners must answer to qualify for citizenship through the official test

Applicants are required to sit a timed test administered by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees

A minimum correct score is required before a certificate of results is issued to the applicant

Germany has officially set out the structure of its citizenship test, specifying the number of questions applicants must answer and the time they are given to complete it.

According to information published on the German government's official website, anyone who wishes to become a German citizen through naturalisation is required to sit a formal test. The test form contains 33 questions in total, and applicants have 60 minutes to work through them.

Germany reveals citizenship test duration and number of questions foreigners must answer. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Wolfgang Deuter

Source: Getty Images

How the German citizenship test works

The format is multiple choice. For each question, candidates must select the correct answer from four options provided. To pass, an applicant must answer at least 17 of the 33 questions correctly, which represents just over half of the total.

The German government's own description of the process states:

"On the occasion of the test, you will be given a test form containing 33 questions. You have 60 minutes to answer the questions. For each of the questions, you must choose the correct answer from four options. If you answer at least 17 questions correctly, you have passed the test. You will then receive a certificate of your individual test result from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees."

Once a candidate crosses the passing threshold, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees issues them a certificate confirming their individual test result.

Germany joins countries with formal citizenship requirements

Germany is among several countries that require foreign nationals to demonstrate a level of civic knowledge before being granted citizenship. The test covers knowledge relevant to life in Germany and is administered under the authority of the federal government.

Legit.ng has previously reported on similar requirements in other countries, including details on which categories of people are exempted from the UK citizenship test, as well as those who are not required to sit the Australian citizenship test. Germany's structured approach adds to the picture of how nations across the world manage the naturalisation process for foreigners seeking to call those countries home.

Germany speaks about the citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany listed five categories of foreigners who are exempt from taking its citizenship test.

The exemptions include children under 16, people unable to take the test due to illness, disability or age, and certain graduates of German educational institutions.

Source: Legit.ng