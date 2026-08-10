Nigerian TikTok star Peller sparked debate after sharing his blunt take on why people are advised to delay marriage

Peller linked the traditional expectation of waiting until one's 30s or 40s to marry directly to financial hardship

Fans flooded the comments with divided reactions, with some agreeing while others pushed back on his reasoning

Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller has waded into the marriage age debate, making a bold claim that the common advice to wait until your 30s or 40s before settling down is rooted in poverty rather than wisdom.

In a recent video that quickly gained traction online, Peller directed his comments at critics who questioned his decision to marry young, arguing that financial hardship is what drove older generations to delay marriage, not any deeper understanding of life or relationships.

Nigerian TikTok creator Peller discusses his views on marriage and the age at which people should settle down. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller encouraged young people who are genuinely in love to act on their feelings without letting age-based expectations hold them back.

In his own words, Peller said:

"For all of you that are saying things like 'he is young and he's getting married' come closer make I tell you something. For those of you wey your papa and mama dey tell make you get to this kind age before you get married. Let me tell you what is behind it, it's poverty. If you love woman dey show her quick quick. All that one wey Una mama dey marry at 30 and 40 na because our mama and papa no get that time…"

Watch Peller share his take on early marriage below:

Fans react to Peller's comments on early marriage

The video drew a wide range of responses from followers, with some agreeing wholeheartedly while others challenged his logic.

@Paul_Bush_man wrote:

"He's not lying sha. Early marriage get benefit sef. Before 45. His first child fit be 23 years, all things being equal. And marrying late doesn't guarantee more maturity or longer marriage. People dey marry late and still divorce too. Na why young rich footballers quick marry. Mo Salah marry at 21 and is still married. Once you guide early, nothing to waste time about again"

@TimelessChart82 pushed back:

"So Burna boy still poor Abi 😂😂😂this guy too like too much talk very young to rush into marriage at least reach 23 or 24 first"

@Deejay_Gavazaga agreed:

"No b lie na , see footballers , infact some marry or av gf that's older than them"

@SteadyPressure_ commented:

"First time wey I go agree with this guy , he is saying the truth 😂😂"

@Oluwanisolajide offered a counter-view:

"Brooo that's not the real reason but because wonderful parents understand this marriage thing better , you've to take ur time to learn a lot before going into it , it's a journey that can be good for you for life and also can spoil ur life forever, stop kidding boy!"

@OnyasiLas added a more balanced take:

"Majority of the 'wait till you're older' advice na poverty talking sha. Once the money start landing, the same parents go suddenly say 'na your life, marry whenever you want.' Still, money alone no be enough. Maturity, compatibility and the right person still matters"

Peller responds to criticism of his early marriage while discussing the factors that influence marriage decisions. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis explains reason behind her shaved hair

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis explained the real reason she shaved her head before her wedding.

In a video that has been circulating online, Jarvis firmly dismissed suggestions that cutting her hair was connected to any tribal marriage customs.

She told her followers to stop assuming things, insisting the decision came down to something far more practical.

Source: Legit.ng