Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde called out governorship candidates who have been attacking him on the campaign trail

Makinde, who cannot run for a third term, said candidates should direct their criticism at a named opponent instead

The governor urged Oyo voters to demand concrete plans from candidates before deciding who to support in 2027

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has called on governorship candidates preparing for the 2027 election to stop making his administration the target of their campaigns, arguing that he will not be on the ballot and their energy is therefore misplaced.

Makinde made the remarks on Monday at the Hijrah 1448/2026 luncheon held at the Banquet Hall, Agodi Gate, Ibadan, where he acknowledged his own shortcomings but said he had given the role his best effort.

Governor Seyi Makinde warns Oyo guber candidates against abusing him Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

"I have seen several guber candidates talking around and abusing me. I don't know why. I have done my best, and I am no more contesting as the governor of the state," he said.

"They should rather abuse Hon. Bimbo Adekanbi and stop abusing me in those places; I wasn't perfect," he added.

Makinde calls for issue-based campaigns

The governor, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term, said political campaigns should be built on ideas and concrete proposals rather than personal attacks on someone who is leaving office.

He urged the candidates to explain to Oyo voters what problems they intend to solve and how they plan to tackle the challenges currently facing the state. His administration, he said, should be assessed on its record, while those seeking to replace him should be measured against the policies and programmes they are willing to commit to.

Makinde also addressed voters directly, encouraging them to put hard questions to governorship candidates about their plans before deciding who deserves their support in 2027.

The governor said he had no intention of positioning himself as a political godfather to whoever succeeds him in office, adding that the final decision on who leads Oyo State next rests entirely with the people of the state.

His comments come as political activity in Oyo State picks up significantly ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng