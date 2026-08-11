Germany requires most foreigners applying for citizenship to pass a naturalisation test on the country's legal and social system

The German government has published 2 specific conditions under which applicants are exempted from sitting the citizenship test

One of the exemptions applies to people with certain illnesses or disabilities, while the other covers a different case entirely

Germany has outlined two conditions that can spare foreigners from having to sit the country's naturalisation test when applying for citizenship.

Anyone seeking German citizenship is generally required to demonstrate knowledge of the country's legal and social system as well as its living conditions by passing an official test.

Germany gives citizenship test exemptions to some foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

However, the government has stated clearly that not everyone is obligated to go through that process.

Exemption from German citizenship test

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF):

The first exemption applies to applicants who hold a German school leaving certificate. Having completed secondary education within the German school system is considered sufficient proof that the individual already possesses the required knowledge, making the test unnecessary. The second exemption covers people who are unable to meet the test requirements due to a physical, mental, or psychological illness, a disability, or the effects of age. In such cases, the German government acknowledges that sitting an examination may not be a fair or realistic expectation, and those individuals are not required to take it.

What Germany requires for other applicants

For those who do not fall into either of those categories, the naturalisation test remains a compulsory step in the citizenship process. The examination is designed to assess an applicant's understanding of how German society, governance, and law function, reflecting the country's broader expectation that new citizens are familiar with the foundations of life in Germany.

Germany's citizenship rules have attracted significant attention in recent years, particularly following reforms that came into effect in 2024 allowing dual nationality in most cases, a shift that opened the door for many long-term residents who had previously been reluctant to give up their original passport. For Nigerians and other Africans eyeing German citizenship, understanding which steps can be waived, and which cannot, remains a critical part of planning the application process.

US lists foreigners exempted from citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government outlined specific age and residency combinations that qualify applicants for an exemption from the English language requirement.

Older permanent residents who meet the criteria can still take the mandatory civics test in their native language under certain conditions.

Source: Legit.ng