Zimbabwe published a list of countries whose citizens can travel there without obtaining a visa in advance, covering several African nations

At least 20 African countries made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Travellers from eligible countries can pre-fill an entry declaration online before arrival, though Zimbabwean officials retain the right to deny entry

Zimbabwe has released an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa, and more than 20 African nations are among those granted that access.

According to information published on Zimbabwe's official eVisa platform, citizens from a wide range of countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe names 15 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Per-Anders Petterson

Source: Getty Images

Visitors who fall into this category are, however, encouraged to complete an entry declaration online before their journey.

African Countries on Zimbabwe's Visa-Free List

The African countries whose nationals can enter Zimbabwe without a visa include:

Angola Botswana Democratic Republic of the Congo Ghana Kenya Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Seychelles South Africa Eswatini (Swaziland) Uganda

Beyond Africa, the visa-free arrangement also extends to countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Maldives, and Cyprus, among others.

Zimbabwe's eVisa Option for Other Travellers

For nationals not covered by the visa-free arrangement, Zimbabwe operates an electronic visa application system that offers an alternative to obtaining a visa on arrival. The platform allows travellers to apply and pay online ahead of their trip.

Processing typically takes around seven working days, though the actual turnaround can vary depending on individual circumstances. Zimbabwean authorities have noted that they reserve the right to refuse entry to any traveller, regardless of their visa or visa-free status, without providing a reason.

The breadth of African countries on Zimbabwe's visa-free list reflects the country's regional travel ties, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, where freedom of movement has long been a shared goal among member states.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng