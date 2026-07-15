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Zimbabwe Lists African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa in 2026
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Zimbabwe Lists African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa in 2026

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • Zimbabwe published a list of countries whose citizens can travel there without obtaining a visa in advance, covering several African nations
  • At least 20 African countries made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Travellers from eligible countries can pre-fill an entry declaration online before arrival, though Zimbabwean officials retain the right to deny entry

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Zimbabwe has released an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa, and more than 20 African nations are among those granted that access.

According to information published on Zimbabwe's official eVisa platform, citizens from a wide range of countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to Zimbabwe.

See list of African countries whose citizens can enter Zimbabwe without visa
Zimbabwe names 15 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Per-Anders Petterson
Source: Getty Images

Visitors who fall into this category are, however, encouraged to complete an entry declaration online before their journey.

Read also

Botswana releases full list of African countries whose citizens can enter without visa in 2026

African Countries on Zimbabwe's Visa-Free List

The African countries whose nationals can enter Zimbabwe without a visa include:

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  1. Angola
  2. Botswana
  3. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  4. Ghana
  5. Kenya
  6. Lesotho
  7. Madagascar
  8. Malawi
  9. Mauritius
  10. Mozambique
  11. Namibia
  12. Seychelles
  13. South Africa
  14. Eswatini (Swaziland)
  15. Uganda

Beyond Africa, the visa-free arrangement also extends to countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Maldives, and Cyprus, among others.

Zimbabwe's eVisa Option for Other Travellers

For nationals not covered by the visa-free arrangement, Zimbabwe operates an electronic visa application system that offers an alternative to obtaining a visa on arrival. The platform allows travellers to apply and pay online ahead of their trip.

Processing typically takes around seven working days, though the actual turnaround can vary depending on individual circumstances. Zimbabwean authorities have noted that they reserve the right to refuse entry to any traveller, regardless of their visa or visa-free status, without providing a reason.

The breadth of African countries on Zimbabwe's visa-free list reflects the country's regional travel ties, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, where freedom of movement has long been a shared goal among member states.

Read also

Full list of African countries whose citizens can visit Malta without visa in 2026

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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