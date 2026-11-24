Uebert Angel leads the GoodNews Church, also known as Spirit Embassy, with branches across the world

Angel serves as Zimbabwe's first Presidential Envoy and Ambassador-At-Large, covering over 85 countries

The British national holds multiple degrees from UK universities and has been featured by Forbes as a businessman

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Uebert Angel is one of the most recognisable names in Pentecostal and prophetic ministry circles globally, but recent allegations have drawn fresh attention to the man behind the title.

The prominent Zimbabwe preacher was arrested on indecent assault and s0domy allegations.

Recent allegations of indecent assault has brought renewed attention to Uebert Angel. Photo credit: Uebert Angel

Source: Instagram

According to the preacher's website, here are key things to know about the Zimbabwean prophet.

Who Is Uebert Angel?

Angel leads the GoodNews Church, commonly referred to as Spirit Embassy, which operates a growing number of branches worldwide. He is widely described as a central figure in the modern prophetic movement, with a following that spans multiple continents. Prophet Angel and his Prophetess Beverly Angel are the Founders of Spirit Embassy the GoodNews Church, with claim of over 3.2 million registered members worldwide. His ministry reaches audiences through two satellite television channels, Miracle TV and GoodNews TV, both of which broadcast healing, prophecy, and teaching content around the clock, seven days a week. Beyond television, Angel has built his public profile through books, magazines, charity programmes, and large-scale crusades. Among his published works are titles such as:

How to Hear the Voice of God.

Defeating The Demon of Poverty.

He also co-authors a daily devotional called - The GoodNews Daily alongside his wife, Bebe Angel.

His career beyond the pulpit

5. Angel's public role extends well beyond religious ministry. He holds the distinction of being Zimbabwe's first Presidential Envoy and Ambassador-At-Large, a diplomatic appointment that covers responsibilities across more than 85 countries in Europe and the Americas.

6. He is also a British national and has been featured in Forbes as a businessman.

7. His academic background includes a master's degree in Entrepreneurship from Edinburgh Napier University, a degree in Business and Finance from the University of Salford, and postgraduate studies in Education at the University of Bolton.

The combination of his religious, diplomatic, and business activities has made Angel a prominent and sometimes controversial figure, whose profile has only grown as the allegations against him continue to attract public attention.

Uebert Angel's public profile extends beyond the pulpit, encompassing diplomatic responsibilities, business interests and a global religious following. Photo credit: Uebert Angel

Source: UGC

Uebert Angel Junior breaks silence on allegations against father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Uebert Angel Junior addressed the controversy surrounding his father, Prophet Uebert Angel, in an official statement on Instagram.

Spirit Embassy's church leadership released a statement distancing the ministry from remarks made amid the unfolding allegations.

Supporters of the embattled cleric flooded the post with messages of solidarity as the situation continues to develop

Source: Legit.ng