The lady whose ₦4 million scholarship was withdrawn by fashion designer Veekee James at a graduation ceremony has spoken out.

She explained that she did not realise her number had been called and was caught unaware when the scholarship was announced.

The recipient expressed gratitude to Veekee James, Prudential Fashion Academy and others who supported her during the controversy

The lady at the centre of the ₦4 million scholarship controversy involving Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has finally spoken out.

The recipient, who lost the scholarship during the Prudential Fashion Academy graduation ceremony in Lagos, has explained why she appeared unenthusiastic when her name was called.

Veekee James calls for the scholarship to be given to another attendee who appeared more grateful. Photos: @veekee_james/@sabiradio/IG.

Source: Instagram

The incident occurred during the event hosted by Prudent Gabriel-Okopi.

Veekee James intervened after the lady's reaction was perceived as lacking excitement, calling for the scholarship to be given to another attendee who appeared more grateful.

However, the recipient has now shared her side of the story.

Lady explains her reaction to ₦4m scholarship

In a video posted on social media, the lady said she was unaware that her number had been called until someone sitting beside her tapped her.

According to her, she was caught off guard and became overwhelmed when she realised she had been selected.

She explained that she was discussing the scholarship announcement with people around her and did not initially understand that she was the intended recipient.

"I didn't even know my number was called until the person beside my seat tapped me," she said.

The lady added that her legs became numb when she heard that she had been selected, leaving her unable to express herself properly.

Recipient appreciates Veekee James

Despite the controversy, the lady used the video to express gratitude to the fashion designer and the academy.

She maintained that she genuinely appreciated the opportunity but was simply unable to speak because she had not expected it.

She also thanked those who stood by her during the incident, saying they did not make her feel undeserving of the scholarship.

Watch the X video of the lady sharing her side of the story here:

Reactions trail the lady's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@skood009 stated:

"Nigerians play God too much when they get even the slightest opportunity. There must have been criteria for selecting her in the first place, so why turn around and make gratitude the reason for her selection? I also think they shouldn't have called it a scholarship. Financial assistance would have been a more appropriate description."

@cassidy_favour noted:

"They can rest now You don give them the performance that they’re looking for"

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng