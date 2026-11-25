Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority outlined the eligibility categories for permanent residence applicants who require a local sponsor

The three categories cover spouses, unmarried children under 21, and aged parents of Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority also listed the key factors it considers when assessing each permanent residence application

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has clarified which categories of foreign nationals require a local sponsor when applying for permanent residence in the country.

Beyond meeting the basic eligibility criteria, applicants must also satisfy a broader assessment conducted by the ICA. The authority considers a range of factors, including family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, educational qualifications, age, family profile, and length of residency in Singapore.

Singapore lists 3 groups of foreigners who need sponsor for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These criteria are used to evaluate whether an applicant can contribute meaningfully to Singapore, integrate into its society, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to settling in the country long term.

Sponsorship for Singapore permanent residence

According to the ICA's official guidance, three groups of applicants fall under the sponsored category.

1. The first is the spouse of a Singapore Citizen (SC) or Permanent Resident (PR), whose sponsor must be their SC or PR partner.

2. The second group covers unmarried children below the age of 21, whether born within a legal marriage or legally adopted by an SC or PR, with the sponsoring parent serving as the local guarantor.

3. The third category applies to aged parents of Singapore Citizens, who must be sponsored by their SC child aged 21 or above.

ICA's warning on immigration agents

The ICA also issued a clear caution to prospective applicants regarding third-party services. The authority confirmed it has no affiliation with any external migration agencies or commercial entities that present themselves as Singapore immigration specialists, consultants, or partners.

It further stated that it does not endorse or support services offered by self-described professional immigration consultancy providers in connection with permanent residence applications.

Applicants are therefore advised to rely on official ICA channels for accurate information and to avoid paying for advisory services that imply a formal relationship with the government authority.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng