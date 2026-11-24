China granted unilateral 30-day visa exemptions to 48 countries, with the arrangement set to expire on December 31, 2026

The 48 countries span Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, including the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia

Two countries on China's broader 50-country list are on different timelines, with Russia already extended to 2027 and Brunei carrying no stated expiry

China gave visa-free entry to 48 countries under a unilateral 30-day exemption arrangement, all of which are due to expire on December 31, 2026, pending any further renewal.

The exemptions allow eligible passport holders to enter China for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

China extends visa-free travel for 48 countries, allowing eligible travelers from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania to stay up to 30 days without a visa. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement covers countries across four regions: Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

European Countries on the list

Europe accounts for the largest share, with 34 countries included. These are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Countries from Asia, the Americas, and Oceania

Six Asian countries are covered: Bahrain, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

Six countries from the Americas are also on the list: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay.

Australia and New Zealand represent the two Oceania nations included in the arrangement.

Two countries With different timelines

It is worth noting that China's broader unilateral exemption list covers 50 countries in total. Two of them, however, do not fall under the December 31, 2026 deadline.

Russia's exemption has already been extended through December 31, 2027, while Brunei has no stated expiry date attached to its arrangement.

That leaves 48 countries whose exemption status currently hangs on whether China decides to announce a fresh extension before the year ends.

Full list below:

Europe (34 Countries)

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Asia (6 Countries)

Bahrain

Japan

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Americas (6 Countries)

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Peru

Uruguay

Oceania (2 Countries)

Australia

New Zealand

China lists 5 types of reidence permits available to foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that China has officially outlined the five categories of residence permits that foreign nationals can apply for, along with the specific documents and eligibility conditions attached to each type.

Source: Legit.ng