Full List of 48 Countries Whose Visa-Free Access to China Expires December 31, 2026
- China granted unilateral 30-day visa exemptions to 48 countries, with the arrangement set to expire on December 31, 2026
- The 48 countries span Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, including the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia
- Two countries on China's broader 50-country list are on different timelines, with Russia already extended to 2027 and Brunei carrying no stated expiry
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China gave visa-free entry to 48 countries under a unilateral 30-day exemption arrangement, all of which are due to expire on December 31, 2026, pending any further renewal.
The exemptions allow eligible passport holders to enter China for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance.
The arrangement covers countries across four regions: Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.
European Countries on the list
Europe accounts for the largest share, with 34 countries included. These are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Countries from Asia, the Americas, and Oceania
Six Asian countries are covered: Bahrain, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.
Six countries from the Americas are also on the list: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay.
Australia and New Zealand represent the two Oceania nations included in the arrangement.
Two countries With different timelines
It is worth noting that China's broader unilateral exemption list covers 50 countries in total. Two of them, however, do not fall under the December 31, 2026 deadline.
Russia's exemption has already been extended through December 31, 2027, while Brunei has no stated expiry date attached to its arrangement.
That leaves 48 countries whose exemption status currently hangs on whether China decides to announce a fresh extension before the year ends.
Full list below:
Europe (34 Countries)
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
Asia (6 Countries)
- Bahrain
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Americas (6 Countries)
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Peru
- Uruguay
Oceania (2 Countries)
- Australia
- New Zealand
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.