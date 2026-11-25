Singer Brymo called on President Tinubu to immortalise late actor Pete Edochie by renaming the National Theatre after him

Brymo made a pointed jab at Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, describing him as a 'treacherous man' unworthy of the honour

The video sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with fans divided over Brymo's controversial suggestion

Singer Brymo has sparked a heated debate online after calling on President Bola Tinubu to rename the National Theatre in honour of late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, while simultaneously dismissing Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka as undeserving of the tribute.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November, 25, 2026, Brymo addressed the president directly, urging him to immortalise Edochie by attaching his name to the iconic Lagos landmark.

Brymo speaks glowingly about late actor Pete Edochie in a viral video shared on his Instagram page. Photo credit@brymo/@peteedochie/@wolesoyinka

Source: Instagram

The singer argued that Soyinka, who has long been associated with the National Theatre in public discourse, should not receive the honour, calling him "a treacherous man."

"Dear President Bola Tinubu, name the National Theatre after Pete Edochie. Please. Not Wole Soyinka. Wole Soyinka is a treacherous man. Cheers the greatest man; may you live forever in our hearts and on our scenes," Brymo said in the clip.

Brymo has spoken about the death of Nollywood actor Pete Edochie as he shared how to immortalise him. Photo credit@brymo

Source: Instagram

Brymo's Tribute to Peter Edochie

The Instagram video comes as the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most iconic figures.

Brymo's post appeared to be a heartfelt, if unconventional, attempt to ensure the veteran actor's legacy is permanently enshrined in Nigerian cultural heritage.

Here is Brymo's Instagram video about Pete Edochie ansd he mourns the late actor:

What fans said about the singer

The suggestion drew sharp and varied reactions from Nigerians online, with many questioning Brymo's reasoning while others expressed concern about the singer himself.

Fans react to Brymo's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@cutie_anjous.bb4l wrote:

"If wole Soyinka come die nko where you want make them put him name ….please leave national theatre for Wole Soyinka."

@makanjuolaismaheel commented:

"Hope he will get better soon sorry brymo"

@fash5826 reacted:

"Brymo get Shegede nii?"

@okolotoby said:

"E never SMOKE. WHY HE IS MAKING SOME SENSE"

@dsaoflagos wrote:

"Even a broken clock is right twice a day, but betting Tinubu x Remi will change that name to edochie is a tall ask for that lot."

@i_am_menace1805 commented:

"Cold wan finish am"

Karma President shares what will happen in Edochie's family

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Ghanaian seer Karma President concerning veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie resurfaced following news of his death.

In the video, the seer reportedly warned the actor’s family to perform spiritual sacrifices to preserve his life, claiming that failure to do so could bring bad news to the Edochie family.

He also shared what will allegedly happen in the family after the actor's demise.

Source: Legit.ng