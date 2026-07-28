South Africa does not grant visa-free access to travellers from several major African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt

Passport holders from the 12 listed countries must obtain an approved visa before travelling to South Africa

South Africa's visa waiver agreements cover mostly SADC member states such as Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe

Travellers holding passports from 12 notable African countries must obtain a valid visa before entering South Africa, as these nations are excluded from the country's visa exemption arrangements.

South Africa grants visa-free access primarily to fellow Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

South Africa visa rules require travellers from Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt to apply before entry. Photo credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to VFS Global and South African government, Countries such as Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe benefit from these waiver agreements, but passport holders from a significant number of other African nations do not share the same privilege and are required to apply for entry visas through official channels before travel.

African countries excluded from South Africa's visa-free list

The 12 notable African countries currently not eligible for visa exemption in South Africa are:

1. Nigeria

2. Kenya

3. Egypt

4. Ethiopia

5. Uganda

6. Cameroon

7. Sudan

8. Somalia

9. Algeria

10. Libya

11. Morocco

12. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

What affected travellers must do

Citizens of the countries listed above are required to apply for the appropriate category of South African visa before making travel plans. This typically involves submitting an application through a South African embassy, high commission, or consulate in their home country, along with the required supporting documents.

The exclusion of large African economies such as Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Ethiopia from South Africa's visa exemption list reflects the uneven nature of free movement agreements across the continent, even as bodies such as the African Union continue to push for broader intra-African travel liberalisation under frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Travellers from the affected countries are advised to verify current visa requirements and processing timelines with the nearest South African diplomatic mission before booking any travel.

Visa-free access benefits Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe but excludes 12 notable nations. Photo credit: RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu gives order over South African delegation

Legit.ng earlier reportd that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declined to personally receive a special delegation sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Tinubu directed the envoys to meet with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, instead. Multiple Presidency sources said the delegation, led by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, had arrived in Abuja on Friday, July 25, seeking a direct audience with the President.

Source: Legit.ng