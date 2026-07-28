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Notable 12 African Countries Not Eligible for Visa Exemption in South Africa
Africa

Notable 12 African Countries Not Eligible for Visa Exemption in South Africa

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • South Africa does not grant visa-free access to travellers from several major African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt
  • Passport holders from the 12 listed countries must obtain an approved visa before travelling to South Africa
  • South Africa's visa waiver agreements cover mostly SADC member states such as Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe

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Travellers holding passports from 12 notable African countries must obtain a valid visa before entering South Africa, as these nations are excluded from the country's visa exemption arrangements.

South Africa grants visa-free access primarily to fellow Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

African passport holders face visa applications when visiting South Africa.
South Africa visa rules require travellers from Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt to apply before entry. Photo credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to VFS Global and South African government, Countries such as Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe benefit from these waiver agreements, but passport holders from a significant number of other African nations do not share the same privilege and are required to apply for entry visas through official channels before travel.

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2026 Official list: 3 countries that allow citizens of only 1 African country to visit without visa

African countries excluded from South Africa's visa-free list

The 12 notable African countries currently not eligible for visa exemption in South Africa are:

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1. Nigeria

2. Kenya

3. Egypt

4. Ethiopia

5. Uganda

6. Cameroon

7. Sudan

8. Somalia

9. Algeria

10. Libya

11. Morocco

12. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

What affected travellers must do

Citizens of the countries listed above are required to apply for the appropriate category of South African visa before making travel plans. This typically involves submitting an application through a South African embassy, high commission, or consulate in their home country, along with the required supporting documents.

The exclusion of large African economies such as Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Ethiopia from South Africa's visa exemption list reflects the uneven nature of free movement agreements across the continent, even as bodies such as the African Union continue to push for broader intra-African travel liberalisation under frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Read also

African countries whose citizens enter South Africa visa-free for 90 days

Travellers from the affected countries are advised to verify current visa requirements and processing timelines with the nearest South African diplomatic mission before booking any travel.

South African immigration policy enforces strict entry requirements for excluded African countries.
Visa-free access benefits Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe but excludes 12 notable nations. Photo credit: RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Tinubu gives order over South African delegation

Legit.ng earlier reportd that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declined to personally receive a special delegation sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Tinubu directed the envoys to meet with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, instead. Multiple Presidency sources said the delegation, led by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, had arrived in Abuja on Friday, July 25, seeking a direct audience with the President.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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