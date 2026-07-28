Italy's government has outlined the residency requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for naturalisation as Italian citizens

The standard requirement is 10 years of lawful residence, but several categories of applicants qualify for significantly reduced waiting periods

Certain groups, including EU nationals, refugees, and those with Italian ancestry, may be eligible to apply in as little as 3 to 5 years

Italy has laid out the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for citizenship through residency, with the standard waiting period set at 10 years of lawful stay in the country.

According to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, naturalisation by right of residency requires that an applicant must have legally resided in Italy for a minimum of a decade before becoming eligible to apply.

Italy explains how long foreigners must stay there before seeking citizenship, Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

However, that figure is not fixed for everyone.

Italy Citizenship: Who Qualifies for Shorter Wait

Several categories of applicants are entitled to a reduced residency requirement. Foreign nationals who can trace their lineage to Italian-born ancestors up to the second degree, as well as those who were born on Italian soil, need only three years of residency before applying.

Citizens of European Union member states face a four-year requirement, while stateless persons, recognised refugees, and adults who were adopted by an Italian national after turning 18 must complete five years of residence. Those adopted by an Italian national in a separate legal category are required to have lived in Italy for seven years.

There is also a provision for individuals who have worked outside Italy on behalf of the Italian Government for at least five continuous years. This group faces no residency requirement at all.

How to Submit Italy Citizenship Application

The application for Italian citizenship by naturalisation must be formally addressed to the President of the Republic of Italy. It is submitted through the Prefettura of the Italian province where the applicant is officially registered as a resident.

Importantly, consular offices abroad are not authorised to receive or process these applications. Any foreign national wishing to pursue this route must be present and registered in Italy, and must engage directly with the relevant Italian authorities there.

The distinctions in waiting periods reflect the varying degrees of connection an applicant may already have to Italy, whether through ancestry, birth, legal status, or family ties to Italian nationals.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng