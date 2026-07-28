Canada has invited skilled professionals, including Nigerians, to explore employment and immigration opportunities in sectors facing labour shortages

The Canadian government listed STEM, healthcare, skilled trades, defence and cybersecurity among the fields with growing demand for skilled workers

Authorities also encouraged prospective immigrants to search for international job openings, explore suitable immigration programmes before relocating

The Canadian government has invited skilled professionals from around the world, including Nigerians, to explore employment and immigration opportunities, identifying several sectors where workers are urgently needed.

In a new campaign promoting Canada's skilled immigration pathways, the government said qualified professionals can pursue careers while building a new life in communities across the country through various immigration programmes.

Canada has launched a campaign inviting skilled professionals to explore jobs and immigration opportunities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which professionals does Canada need?

According to the Canadian government, the country's growing economy requires skilled workers in both established and emerging industries.

The occupations identified as being in demand include professionals in:

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)

Healthcare

Skilled trades

Defence and cybersecurity

Critical minerals

Education

The government said these sectors continue to require qualified workers to support economic growth and meet labour market needs.

What benefits does Canada offer skilled workers?

Canada said successful applicants could access a wide range of employment opportunities with employers across the country.

It also pointed to other advantages available to newcomers, including safe and stable communities, access to quality education and training, and settlement services designed to help immigrants adapt to life in Canada.

The government added that the country's multicultural environment encourages diversity and inclusion, while dedicated programmes are available to support French speaking newcomers settling outside Quebec.

How can skilled Nigerians move to Canada?

The Canadian government said skilled professionals have multiple immigration pathways available, depending on their qualifications and career goals.

Prospective applicants were encouraged to search for employers actively recruiting international candidates and explore immigration programmes suited to their circumstances.

The government also advised foreign professionals to determine whether their occupation is regulated in the province or territory where they intend to work.

Applicants whose professions require licensing or certification were encouraged to begin the process of having their educational qualifications and work experience recognised before seeking employment.

Support available for newcomers

Canada said newcomers can also access settlement services aimed at easing their transition into the country.

These services are intended to help immigrants adapt to everyday life, integrate into their communities and establish successful careers.

The latest campaign forms part of Canada's broader efforts to attract skilled international talent to address labour shortages in critical sectors while supporting long term economic growth.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng