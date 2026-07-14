The Kenyan government has outlined the list of countries whose nationals do not require a visa to enter the country

Out of the 46 global countries approved under the visa-exempt category, exactly 20 are African nations

Nigeria is noticeably absent from the visa-free list, meaning Nigerian travelers must still obtain mandatory entry authorisation

In an effort to promote regional integration, trade, and tourism across the continent, Kenya has maintained strong visa-waiver agreements with several global partners.

According to official immigration guidelines from the Kenyan government, a total of 46 countries and territories are exempt from visa requirements under the "Category 1" classification.

Kenya lists African countries that can enter their country visa-free. Photo credit: William Samoei Ruto

Source: UGC

A close look at the list reveals that 20 African nations enjoy this seamless, visa-free access.

African countries allowed to enter Kenya visa-free

Citizens from the following 20 African countries do not require a traditional visa to cross into Kenyan borders:

Benin Botswana Burundi Ethiopia Ghana Lesotho Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Rwanda Sierra Leone South Africa (for stays of less than 30 days) Swaziland (Eswatini) Seychelles Tanzania The Gambia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Nigeria absent from Kenya's visa list

To the disappointment of many local travellers, Nigeria is not included in Kenya's Category 1 visa-exempt list.

Historically, Nigeria fell under "Category 2," which required citizens to apply for and pay for an eVisa before landing.

If you are a Nigerian passport holder planning a trip to Nairobi or other parts of Kenya, here is what you need to do:

Apply for an eTA: Visit the official portal to submit your application. It is highly recommended to do this at least two weeks before your travel date.

Visit the official portal to submit your application. It is highly recommended to do this at least two weeks before your travel date. Validity of Passport: Ensure your Nigerian passport is valid for at least six months from your planned date of arrival.

Ensure your Nigerian passport is valid for at least six months from your planned date of arrival. Supporting Documents: Prepare your flight itinerary, proof of accommodation (hotel bookings), and contact details to upload during the eTA application process.

Germany: African countries approved for free-visa entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa.

Source: Legit.ng