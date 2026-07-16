Ethiopia's Immigration and Citizenship Service has confirmed which African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the country in 2026

Only citizens of two East African nations can enter Ethiopia without a visa in 2026, provided that they hold a valid passport

The official Ethiopian e-visa portal lists the full details of the exemption, including eligibility conditions for qualifying nationals

Ethiopia grants visa-free access to citizens of only two African countries in 2026, according to information published by the country's Immigration and Citizenship Service.

The exemption applies exclusively to holders of valid passports from the qualifying nations, who are permitted to enter Ethiopia without obtaining a visa in advance.

Ethiopia has named only two African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026. Photo Credit: Omar Havana

Source: Getty Images

All other travellers are required to secure a visa before or upon arrival, depending on their nationality and eligibility under Ethiopia's entry rules.

African countries with visa-free access to Ethiopia

According to the Immigration and Citizenship Service of Ethiopia, the following African countries whose citizens can enter Ethiopia without a visa in 2026 are:

1. Kenya.

2. Djibouti.

What travellers from other nations must know

Citizens of every other African country who wish to visit Ethiopia are not covered by this exemption and must apply for the appropriate visa.

Ethiopia operates an official e-visa platform that allows eligible nationals to apply for tourist and other visa categories online before travelling.

Travellers are advised to confirm their entry requirements well ahead of their planned trip, as conditions and eligibility criteria are subject to change.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ethiopia and two other countries had banned Nigerians from obtaining a visa on arrival.

Countries eligible for Ethiopia visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ethiopia had released a list of over 100 countries eligible for its visa-on-arrival.

The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.

Under Ethiopia's visa-on-arrival programme, eligible travellers can obtain a tourist visa after landing in the country instead of applying for one before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng