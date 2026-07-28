Shatta Wale has claimed false rumours about an alleged affair with Burna Boy's girlfriend ended their once-close friendship

The Ghanaian star alleged that some of his former associates deliberately spread the story to destroy his relationships with influential people

He also recalled supporting Burna Boy and his mother during a difficult period in Ghana before communication suddenly stopped

Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has shared what he believes caused the breakdown of his friendship with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy.

The musician made the revelation during an interview on the Brunch podcast, where he alleged that false accusations orchestrated by some of his former associates created a wedge between them.

Shatta Wale claims false rumours about an alleged affair with Burna Boy's girlfriend ended their once-close friendship. Photos: Shatta Wale/Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

"They told Burna I was sleeping with his girlfriend"

According to Shatta Wale, the relationship fell apart after members of his former team allegedly contacted influential people in his circle with fabricated stories.

He claimed one of the rumours reached Burna Boy.

"They told Burna Boy that I was sleeping with his girl," he said, adding that he never got the chance to defend himself before Burna stopped communicating with him.

The dancehall artist said the individuals wanted to ruin his reputation and destroy valuable relationships.

"We were like brothers"

Reflecting on their friendship, Shatta Wale recalled a time when Burna Boy and his family faced challenges in Ghana.

He said he welcomed them, found them a safe place to stay and treated Burna's mother like family.

"His mum is like my mother... We were like brothers," he said.

The singer added that he only later realised why Burna Boy had distanced himself.

Despite the painful experience, Shatta Wale said the incident taught him an important lesson about self-reliance.

He expressed gratitude that he had built his career independently, saying he might have suffered greater setbacks if he had depended on others for success.

Watch an X video of Shatta Wale talking about his feud with Burna Boy here:

Reactions trail Shatta Wale's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@seanelhadji stated:

"This is just damage control Sir! You forgot you practically went on stage in Accra and screamed “fuck all Nigerian artists”?? We have not forgotten! You have explained this enough on many platforms and you keep explaining, I have never seen Burna said a word about it. There were better ways the issues could have been resolved, you are about 7 years older than Burna, the twitter exchanges were unnecessary"

@syl48274 shared:

"Play Hallelujah by burna boy u go know say Wetin shatta wale Esau talk na real they were close friends and shatta did a lot for Burna but we all know Burna ego high pass transformer"

Shatta Wale recalls supporting Burna Boy and his mother during a difficult period. Photo: Shatta Wale.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale reacts to friend's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shatta Wale reacted to the news that his friend and associate, Kofi Boateng, better known as Agony, was involved in a romance scam in the US

The businessman had been arrested by the FBI and is facing extradition from the United States after being accused, along with other Ghanaian citizens.

They were accused of being involved in sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams targeting individuals and companies across the US.

Source: Legit.ng