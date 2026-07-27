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Osun 2026: Davido Fires Shot at NURTW President MC Oluomo over Rift With Governor Adeleke
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Osun 2026: Davido Fires Shot at NURTW President MC Oluomo over Rift With Governor Adeleke

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Music star Davido publicly called out MC Oluomo on Instagram on Monday, July 27, 2026
  • The post appeared to reference the ongoing tension between MC Oluomo and Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke of Osun State
  • Davido's cryptic message quickly drew attention online, making waves on social media

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Davido has waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, taking a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar, born David Adeleke, addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo over disagreement with his uncle Ademola Adeleke.
Osun 2026 election heats up as Davido takes a swipe at MC Olumo. Credit: davido/kingmcoluomo
Source: Instagram
"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

The post, though short, landed with significant weight given the backdrop. Davido is the nephew of Governor Adeleke, who recently moved to suspend NURTW operations in Osun state, a development that prompted a public reaction from MC Oluomo.

Read also

"No governor has such power": MC Oluomo kicks following suspension of NURTW operations in Osun

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Davido Backs His Uncle

By posting the story, Davido appeared to signal where his loyalties lie, dismissing any suggestion that MC Oluomo holds any meaningful leverage in the unfolding situation.

MC Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Akinsanya, serves as the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and has long been a powerful figure in Nigerian transport politics.

Oluomo, through his deputy president, Aliyu Issa Ore, had declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend the union's activities.

This is coming days before the Osun gubernatorial election set to hold on August 15, 2026.

See Davido's message to MC Oluomo below:

Drama as Davido claps back at MC Oluomo ahead of Osun state election.
Davido tags MC Oluomo in new post on Instagram following rift with Governor Adeleke. Credit: davido
Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

Read also

Davido reacts to Ozonna Soludo's stance after being absent at viral family function

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DavidoOsun StateAfrobeatsAdemola Adeleke
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