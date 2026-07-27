Osun 2026: Davido Fires Shot at NURTW President MC Oluomo over Rift With Governor Adeleke
- Music star Davido publicly called out MC Oluomo on Instagram on Monday, July 27, 2026
- The post appeared to reference the ongoing tension between MC Oluomo and Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke of Osun State
- Davido's cryptic message quickly drew attention online, making waves on social media
Davido has waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, taking a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.
The Afrobeats superstar, born David Adeleke, addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:
"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."
The post, though short, landed with significant weight given the backdrop. Davido is the nephew of Governor Adeleke, who recently moved to suspend NURTW operations in Osun state, a development that prompted a public reaction from MC Oluomo.
Davido Backs His Uncle
By posting the story, Davido appeared to signal where his loyalties lie, dismissing any suggestion that MC Oluomo holds any meaningful leverage in the unfolding situation.
MC Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Akinsanya, serves as the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and has long been a powerful figure in Nigerian transport politics.
Oluomo, through his deputy president, Aliyu Issa Ore, had declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend the union's activities.
This is coming days before the Osun gubernatorial election set to hold on August 15, 2026.
See Davido's message to MC Oluomo below:
Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session
In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.
“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng