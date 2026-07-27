Music star Davido publicly called out MC Oluomo on Instagram on Monday, July 27, 2026

The post appeared to reference the ongoing tension between MC Oluomo and Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke of Osun State

Davido's cryptic message quickly drew attention online, making waves on social media

Davido has waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, taking a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar, born David Adeleke, addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

Osun 2026 election heats up as Davido takes a swipe at MC Olumo. Credit: davido/kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

The post, though short, landed with significant weight given the backdrop. Davido is the nephew of Governor Adeleke, who recently moved to suspend NURTW operations in Osun state, a development that prompted a public reaction from MC Oluomo.

Davido Backs His Uncle

By posting the story, Davido appeared to signal where his loyalties lie, dismissing any suggestion that MC Oluomo holds any meaningful leverage in the unfolding situation.

MC Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Akinsanya, serves as the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and has long been a powerful figure in Nigerian transport politics.

Oluomo, through his deputy president, Aliyu Issa Ore, had declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend the union's activities.

This is coming days before the Osun gubernatorial election set to hold on August 15, 2026.

See Davido's message to MC Oluomo below:

Davido tags MC Oluomo in new post on Instagram following rift with Governor Adeleke. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng