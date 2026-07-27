Singer Carly Simon Opens Up on Parkinson's Disease and Skin Cancer Diagnoses

Carly Simon broke her long public silence on July 27 to address widespread concern about her health and absence from the spotlight

The singer disclosed she had been living with Parkinson's disease, describing the condition's unpredictable physical and mental toll

Simon also revealed a skin cancer diagnosis and announced her first original album in 18 years will drop on August 14

Carly Simon has opened up about a series of serious health battles that kept her away from the public eye, disclosing for the first time that she is living with Parkinson's disease and that she underwent surgery for skin cancer.

The legendary singer, 83, addressed the concern of fans and well-wishers in a statement released on 27 July, first obtained by The People.

Simon said the outpouring of messages motivated her to finally speak out.

Carly Simon discloses she has been living with Parkinson's disease, describing the condition's unpredictable physical and mental toll. Photos: Carly Simon.

Source: Instagram

"So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease," Simon stated.

How Simon's Health Declined Over the Years

AOL also reported that Simon explained that her health struggles began with arthritis in both knees and one hip, all three of which required joint replacement surgery.

She initially assumed her worsening mobility was simply part of recovering from those operations. It was only after she was evaluated at the Mayo Clinic that doctors confirmed a Parkinson's diagnosis, at which point she began treatment and medication.

Beyond the physical challenges, Simon was candid about the condition's effect on her mental state.

She described a particular kind of apathy that accompanied the disease, one she found difficult to articulate to others.

"It is not simply sadness or laziness. It is as though the part of the brain that sends out invitations to participate in life has temporarily misplaced the guest list," she said.

Alongside her Parkinson's treatment, Simon was also diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her face.

The cancer was surgically removed, but the procedure affected her appearance and deepened her reluctance to be seen publicly.

She acknowledged the irony of her self-consciousness given the subject matter of one of her biggest hits.

Carly Simon says a skin cancer diagnosis and announced her first original album in 18 years will drop on August 14. Photo: Carly Simon.

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng