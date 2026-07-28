Fuji legend KWAM 1 called out Sam Larry's name during a stage performance, while Naira Marley danced beside him

The shoutout came weeks after socialite Sam Larry was involved in a fatal accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road

The viral moment has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans weighing in on both Naira Marley and Sam Larry

Fuji music heavyweight King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, put socialite Sam Larry back in the public conversation during a live stage performance, with video surfacing online on Monday, July 27, 2026.

During the event, KWAM 1, who was recently caught up in a paternity controversy, heaped praise on singer Naira Marley, who was present and visibly enjoying himself on stage.

KWAM 1 praises singer Naira Marley during stage performance at event. Credit: nairamarley/kwam1

Source: Instagram

As Naira Marley danced, the veteran entertainer paused to deliver a pointed reminder: "Don't forget your friend, Sam Larry," and wished the socialite a quick recovery.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many surprised to see Naira Marley still active on the entertainment scene, and others moved by the mention of Sam Larry.

Sam Larry's Road Accident

The socialite was involved in a serious accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, a development that had already drawn concern from fans and followers.

Sam Larry had previously broken his silence weeks after losing his bouncer, a period that left him dealing with considerable personal grief.

KWAM 1's public nudge served as a reminder to Naira Marley not to abandon his friend during a difficult period.

Mixed reactions trail video of Sam Larry and KWAM 1 at an event. Credit: nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Watch the viral moment KWAM 1 addressed Naira Marley on stage:

Fans React to the Viral Stage Moment

The clip drew a flood of comments from across social media. Here is what some users had to say:

@kunz8504 wrote:

"Naira Marley still dey music industry?"

@utdemperor shared:

"Naira.... Wishing Sammy Larry quick recovery. Such is life."

@la_richie855 noted:

"His name is Abdulazeez sef."

@gottagetrich0c said:

"Samilarry eyan iyi 💓 i wish him a quick recovery."

@update045 observed:

"Who notice that drummer face so ridiculous and demean "

@LooneyMara commented:

"😂 This evening go hot! Two big names, one timeline… I just came for the comments."

@Promise214k added:

"One day, I will get better money but I dont know if I will spend it for musicians."

Sam Larry, Naira Marley attend event

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, attended a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.

The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.

A banner of the NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their heads as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.

Source: Legit.ng