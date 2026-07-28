“Don’t Forget Your Friend, Sam Larry”: Viral Moment Between KWAM 1 and Naira Marley Draws Reactions
- Fuji legend KWAM 1 called out Sam Larry's name during a stage performance, while Naira Marley danced beside him
- The shoutout came weeks after socialite Sam Larry was involved in a fatal accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road
- The viral moment has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans weighing in on both Naira Marley and Sam Larry
Fuji music heavyweight King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, put socialite Sam Larry back in the public conversation during a live stage performance, with video surfacing online on Monday, July 27, 2026.
During the event, KWAM 1, who was recently caught up in a paternity controversy, heaped praise on singer Naira Marley, who was present and visibly enjoying himself on stage.
As Naira Marley danced, the veteran entertainer paused to deliver a pointed reminder: "Don't forget your friend, Sam Larry," and wished the socialite a quick recovery.
The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many surprised to see Naira Marley still active on the entertainment scene, and others moved by the mention of Sam Larry.
Sam Larry's Road Accident
The socialite was involved in a serious accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, a development that had already drawn concern from fans and followers.
Sam Larry had previously broken his silence weeks after losing his bouncer, a period that left him dealing with considerable personal grief.
KWAM 1's public nudge served as a reminder to Naira Marley not to abandon his friend during a difficult period.
Watch the viral moment KWAM 1 addressed Naira Marley on stage:
Fans React to the Viral Stage Moment
The clip drew a flood of comments from across social media. Here is what some users had to say:
@kunz8504 wrote:
"Naira Marley still dey music industry?"
@utdemperor shared:
"Naira.... Wishing Sammy Larry quick recovery. Such is life."
@la_richie855 noted:
"His name is Abdulazeez sef."
@gottagetrich0c said:
"Samilarry eyan iyi 💓 i wish him a quick recovery."
@update045 observed:
"Who notice that drummer face so ridiculous and demean "
@LooneyMara commented:
"😂 This evening go hot! Two big names, one timeline… I just came for the comments."
@Promise214k added:
"One day, I will get better money but I dont know if I will spend it for musicians."
Sam Larry, Naira Marley attend event
Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, attended a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.
The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.
A banner of the NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their heads as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng