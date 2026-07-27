Lizzy Anjorin attacked Iyabo Ojo over the weekend, claiming the actress dragged her daughter Priscilla, to Soso Soberekon's Warri wedding uninvited

Lizzy questioned why Iyabo attended the event with her daughter, suggesting financial desperation as the motive behind the trip.

Priscilla Ojo fired back on her Instagram Stories, insisting she is an adult who would never attend a function without a proper invitation

Priscilla Ojo has broken her silence after actress Lizzy Anjorin aimed at her mother, Iyabo Ojo, over their attendance at Soso Soberekon's high-profile wedding in Warri.

Lizzy, who has a well-documented rivalry with Iyabo, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which she went after both mother and daughter without any apparent provocation.

Reactions as Priscilla Ojo claps back after Lizzy Anjorin claims Iyabo Ojo took her uninvited to Soso's wedding. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Her central allegation was that Iyabo had taken Priscilla along to the celebrity wedding uninvited, framing the trip as a sign of financial struggle.

"You travelled for a party, just because you needed donation, just because you are broke and poor, that is why you travelled with your daughter to the party. How many of them went to that party with their children? How many of them?" Lizzy said in the clip.

Priscilla fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

Priscilla wasted little time addressing the claims. In a post shared on her Instagram stories, she made clear that as an adult, she makes her own decisions about where she goes and would never show up somewhere without being welcomed.

Priscilla Ojo sends memo to Lizzy Anjorin for coming after her and her mother. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that she is building a legal or formal case against the unnamed woman she described as mentally ill, a remark widely understood to be directed at Lizzy.

The mother of one did not engage with the specifics of Lizzy's claims, but her response drew significant attention online, with fans weighing in on the ongoing drama.

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo have not been on good terms for a while. They have been dragging each other online, and even though the case is in court.

Here is the Instagram post where Priscilla was lashing oit Lizzy Anjorin below:

Fans react to the drama

Social media users had a lot to say about Lizzy's latest outburst.

@princess_eko said:

"I have never seen that noise maker in any serious gathering."

@Mcshakaracomedian shared:

"One for morning, one for afternoon and one in the night, please stop skipping it."

@Uk2londaon commented:

"It's time to put this woman where she belongs to, this is getting too much."

@soromotochukwu wrote:

"So this is how you people will be watching this woman till she runs mad."

@ralph_relevation wrote:

"This woman sounds jealous, there's nothing wrong in traveling with her daughter, as long as they can afford it. They didn't travel to eat jollof rice and chicken. Allow them ma."

Lizzy Anjorin Sprays Iyabo Ojo in Clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng