South Africa's official visa exemption list names only a handful of African countries whose citizens can enter without applying for a visa

Travellers from exempt African nations can stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without needing to visit an embassy beforehand

The exemption covers holders of ordinary passport types, across qualifying countries, with a stay period of up to 90 days

South Africa grants visa-free entry to citizens of only two African countries for stays of up to 90 days, according to the country's official visa exemption list published by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

There are few African nations whose passport holders can arrive at a South African port of entry without obtaining a visa in advance.

South Africa lists 11 African countries that can enter without visa for 90 days. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania's exemption, however, carries a specific condition: it applies for up to 90 days per calendar year and has been in effect since 1 November 2010.

Visa-free entry into South Africa (90 days)

In the visa exemption list reviewed on June 2024, here are the African countries whose citizens can enjoy visa-free stay in South Africa, for up to 90 days.

Angola Botswana Ghana Kenya Namibia Sao Tome and Pricipe Seychelles Tanzania Tunisia Zambia Zimbabwe

What the Visa Exemption Covers

The exemption applies to holders of ordinary passports, and may differ in cases of diplomatic or official passport holders.

Qualifying travellers may enter South Africa for stays not exceeding 90 days without making a prior visa application. The list is described as subject to change without notice.

Beyond African nations, the exemption extends to a broad range of countries across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Special Exemptions Outside the Country List

Certain categories of travellers are also exempt regardless of their nationality. Holders of South African passports or travel documents do not require a port of entry visa. Staff members of the Southern African Development Community travelling on an SADC laissez-passer are exempt for official business visits of up to 90 days and when in transit.

Holders of United Nations laissez-passers are similarly exempt for visits not exceeding 90 days, covering official visits, transit, and trips related to accreditation at a UN mission in South Africa. This exemption also extends to their spouses, dependent relatives, and members of their households, provided they carry the relevant identification documents at ports of entry. The African Union laissez-passer is also listed as an exempt travel document.

Citizens of African countries not on the exemption list are required to apply for a South African visa through the standard consular process before travelling. The full exemption list is available through South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng