Three countries maintained visa-free entry policies that benefited citizens of only one African nation, excluding every other country in the continent

Most African travellers remained subject to visa requirements despite the countries offering broad visa-free access to other nationalities worldwide

Legit.ng compiled three countries that granted visa-free entry to citizens of only one African nation across the continent

Travelling without applying for a visa remains one of the biggest advantages for international travellers.

However, for many African passport holders, visa-free access to destinations outside the continent remains limited.

3 countries that accept citizens of only one African nation to visit without a visa. Photo credit: Gustavo Petro, Delcy Rodríguez

Source: UGC

While several countries have opened their borders to citizens from dozens of nations worldwide, only a handful have extended the same privilege to just one African country.

Legit.ng has compiled 3 countries that accept only citizens of a single African country in the entire continent:

1. African country eligible for Colombia's free-visa entry

African country that can visit Colombia visa free. Photo credit: Gustavo Petro

Source: UGC

Colombia has confirmed that Morocco is the only African country whose citizens can enter the South American nation without a visitor visa for short stays.

According to the official visa exemption list published by Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of Morocco can visit Colombia for up to 90 days without first obtaining a visitor visa.

The exemption places Morocco alongside more than 100 countries and territories, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and most European Union member states.

However, every other African country, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia, must apply for a visitor visa before travelling to Colombia.

Although Colombia provides a conditional visa-free arrangement for citizens of countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, and Taiwan who already hold valid US or Schengen visas or permanent residence permits, that exemption does not apply to African countries excluded from the main visa-free list.

The country also allows permanent residents of Pacific Alliance and Andean Community member states to enter without visas regardless of nationality, creating an alternative route for some African residents living in those regions.

For most African travellers, however, Morocco remains the continent's sole beneficiary of Colombia's visa-free entry policy.

2. Tonga grants visa-free access 1 African country

African country that can visit Tonga without visa. Photo credit: King Tupou VI

Source: UGC

Tonga has also limited its visa-free entry programme in Africa to just one country.

According to the Pacific island nation's immigration rules, Seychelles is the only African country whose citizens can travel to Tonga without obtaining a visa before departure.

Seychelles passport holders may stay in Tonga for up to 30 days under the visa-free arrangement.

Although visitor visas also permit stays of up to 30 days, they offer one advantage unavailable under the visa-free scheme. Travellers may apply for an extension if they wish to remain in Tonga beyond the initial period.

The arrangement places Seychelles in a unique position as the continent's only country enjoying visa-free access to the South Pacific island nation.

3. African countries on Venezuela's visa-free list

One African country eligible for free visa entry to Venezuela. Photo credit: Delcy Rodríguez

Source: UGC

South Africa is the only African country included on Venezuela's official tourist visa exemption list.

According to Venezuela's Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Relations, South African passport holders may enter the country by air without obtaining a tourist visa before travelling.

The exemption list covers 71 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

Compared with the straightforward visa-free entry enjoyed by South African passport holders, the documentation required from other African travellers highlights the significant travel barriers many continue to face when visiting Venezuela.

Growing gap in global visa access

The visa policies of Colombia, Tonga, and Venezuela highlight how uneven global travel access remains for African passport holders.

Although each of the three countries maintains visa-free arrangements with dozens of nations across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, only one African country qualified in each case.

For travellers from most African countries, visiting these destinations still requires obtaining a visa before departure, making international travel more restrictive than for citizens of many other regions.

Countries Nigerians can travel to without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian passport holders can travel to 44 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure, according to the 2026 Henley Passport Index.

The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa facilities across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

Source: Legit.ng