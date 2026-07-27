President Bola Tinubu refused to personally receive South Africa's special delegation led by Minister Ronald Lamola, who had been in Abuja since July 25

The South African envoys had waited through the weekend expecting a presidential audience over the ongoing attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met the delegation instead, raising the issue of police complicity in mob violence targeting Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declined to personally receive a special delegation sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Tinubu directed the envoys to meet with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, instead.

Multiple Presidency sources said the delegation, led by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, had arrived in Abuja on Friday, July 25, seeking a direct audience with the President.

As reported by The Punch, after waiting through the weekend, they were told on Monday, July 27, 2026, that President Tinubu would not be seeing them.

A Presidency source said:

"They actually came here on Friday wanting to see the President. But there was no prior notice. And we said we can't just allow you to see the President without first asking him if he is available. So we asked, and the President said they could come on Monday. But when Monday came, he simply said they should go and meet the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Enikanolaiye, and whatever they discuss, the Minister would come and brief him."

Sources said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who was attending engagements in Addis Ababa, had advised against the President personally receiving the South African delegation while attacks on Nigerians and their businesses were still continuing.

Nigeria raises complicity concerns

Receiving the delegation on Tinubu's behalf, Enikanolaiye delivered a pointed message, citing a long pattern of violence against Nigerians in South Africa stretching back to 1995.

He said that from 2022 alone, 98 Nigerians had died in mob-related violence, and that nearly 1,500 Nigerians were evacuated during the latest crisis.

Enikanolaiye raised concerns about police conduct during the attacks:

"We could see some mob actions, where we saw the police watching, as if they are helpless to address this situation, which to us raises issues of state responsibility. It raises issues of complicity."

He made clear that Nigeria does not shield criminals but insisted due process must apply:

Lamola's visit was aimed at de-escalating tensions ahead of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on conflict prevention and resolution, scheduled for Angola from August 29 to 30, 2026.

Nigerians killed in South Africa's xenophobic attack

Recall that Nigerians were confirmed murdered amid anti-immigrant (xenophobic) protests in South Africa on June 28, 2026.

The violence was fueled by claims that foreigners cause unemployment and crime in the 'Rainbow Nation

Protesters in Cyril Ramaphosa-led South Africa urged the government to curb illegal migration, arguing that foreigners are unfairly benefiting from public services.

Xenophobia: Shettima urges ECOWAS to confront South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima addressed the 69th ECOWAS summit in Sierra Leone, calling on West African leaders to confront xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Shettima reminded South Africa that Nigerian students had deductions made from their scholarship allowances to finance liberation movements in Southern Africa.

The remarks came amid fresh diplomatic tensions following attacks that killed at least 4 Nigerians, prompting Nigeria to evacuate 1,490 citizens from South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng